Korean Air soars to undefeated streak at home with Maxim and Jung Ji-seok each as wings
In the V-League of professional volleyball, Korean Air defeated Woori Card, continuing their undefeated streak at home this season.
Korean Air's substitute foreign player Maxim soared with 26 points, while Jung Ji-seok provided solid support.
Reporter Son Ki-seong has the details.
[Report]
Maxim, who joined Korean Air urgently due to Yosvany's shoulder injury, showcased his experience as a seasoned player in just two matches.
In the early part of the third set, as Korean Air kept the ball alive with unyielding defense, Maxim made a decisive block and roared in triumph.
His spectacular diagonal spike from his towering height of 203 cm rendered the Woori Card blockers futile.
Despite still adjusting to the time difference, Maxim took responsibility for one wing of Korean Air with 26 points and an attack success rate exceeding 57%.
While Maxim played the role of a problem solver, outside hitter Jung Ji-seok also skillfully accumulated points.
When his right-hand timing was off, he struck the empty corners of the court with his left hand.
["Left-hand play, Jung Ji-seok!"]
["Doesn't matter if it's right or left hand."]
Jung Ji-seok finished the match point in the fourth set with a block, leading to the team's fourth consecutive home match without a loss.
[Maxim/Korean Air: "This team has already good mindset, stronger together and let's win everything what we can win. So I hope that I will help as much as I can to win everything which we will take part."]
In the women's division, Hyundai Engineering & Construction, boasting tough defense and teamwork, defeated JungKwanJang and achieved their seventh consecutive win.
Hyundai's middle blocker Lee Da-hyeon started with 7 blocks in the first set and ended up with an impressive total of 11 blocks, establishing a solid defense.
KBS News, Son Ki-seong.
