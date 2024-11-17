Shin Yu-bin attends youth table tennis festival in her namesake, childhood dream comes true for “ppiyagi”
Shin Yu-bin is known for her idol-level popularity, also called 'ppiyagi' (little chick).
She took photos together, warmed up lightly, and created memories with the young aspiring table tennis players.
Let's hear her thoughts on hosting a table tennis festival named after herself, just like in her childhood dreams, and spending time with the youth players.
[Shin Yu-bin/Table Tennis National Team: "I was so happy to meet the youth players today. I hope that we can do this together and lead the future of Korean table tennis. Please give lots of love to Korean table tennis. Fighting!"]
