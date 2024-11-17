Shin Yu-bin attends youth table tennis festival in her namesake, childhood dream comes true for “ppiyagi”

동영상 고정 취소

South Korean table tennis star Shin Yu-bin attended a youth table tennis festival in her namesake and had a wonderful time with the young players.



Shin Yu-bin is known for her idol-level popularity, also called 'ppiyagi' (little chick).



She took photos together, warmed up lightly, and created memories with the young aspiring table tennis players.



Let's hear her thoughts on hosting a table tennis festival named after herself, just like in her childhood dreams, and spending time with the youth players.



[Shin Yu-bin/Table Tennis National Team: "I was so happy to meet the youth players today. I hope that we can do this together and lead the future of Korean table tennis. Please give lots of love to Korean table tennis. Fighting!"]



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!