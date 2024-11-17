2024 Seoul Runners Day for promotion of safe and courtenous running culture
Participants, deeply immersed in running itself without any record keeping or competition, gathered in Yeouido.
In the late autumn, adorned with colorful foliage, they run the 8.4KM Yeouido circular path with bright expressions.
This event was planned with minimized noise and secured pathways for other pedestrians while running, in order to spread a so-called courteous running culture.
