Yoon, Ishiba agree on need for stronger bilateral cooperation amid concerns over N. Korea-Russia military cooperation

[Anchor]



Hello everyone.



This is the 9 o'clock news on a Sunday.



A Korea-Japan summit was held in Peru, where the APEC summit is taking place.



The leaders of both countries shared the view that North Korea's deployment of troops to Russia poses a threat to both South Korea and Japan.



They decided to further strengthen cooperation between the two countries.



The first report is by Lee Hyeon-jun.



[Report]



The Korea-Japan leaders met again just a day after the Korea-U.S.-Japan summit.



The key agenda of the 50-minute meeting was indeed military cooperation between North Korea and Russia.



It is reported that the leaders particularly agreed that the deployment of North Korean troops to Russia is a significant threat to both countries.



There is a possibility that North Korea's nuclear and missile development could reach a critical turning point due to technology transfers from Russia.



[President Yoon Suk-yeol: "At this point, where close cooperation between Korea and Japan is more important than ever, I believe this meeting with the Prime Minister is particularly meaningful."]



[Shigeru Ishiba/Japanese Prime Minister: "Considering the grave security situation surrounding us, including North Korea, it is an important task to continuously strengthen cooperation between Japan and Korea."]



They also pledged to develop friendly relations symbolized by so-called 'shuttle diplomacy.'



President Yoon then held bilateral meetings with the leaders of Vietnam and Peru to discuss ways to expand supply chain cooperation.



Also, as the chair of the APEC summit to be held in Gyeongju next year, he presented a vision.



[President Yoon Suk-yeol: "We will present a future blueprint for a more closely connected, more innovative, and prosperous Asia-Pacific region."]



After completing his APEC summit agenda, President Yoon will move to Brazil to continue on to his G20 summit agenda starting tomorrow (Nov. 18).



This is Lee Hyeon-jun from KBS News in Lima, Peru.



