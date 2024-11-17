Biden calls on Xi to use its influence to prevent N. Korean troop dispatch to Russia, Xi to stand against any threat to China's core interests

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



A US-China summit was also held in Peru.



President Biden and President Xi Jinping engaged in a final round of tense discussions over the situation on the Korean Peninsula.



President Biden emphasized China's role on the Korean Peninsula, while President Xi stated that touching on China's interests is unacceptable, leading to a standoff.



Reporter Kim Ji-sook has the details.



[Report]



The US and China leaders met again on the APEC stage, following last year's summit.



They engaged in a tense exchange regarding the increasingly uncertain situation on the Korean Peninsula.



First, President Biden pressured President Xi to use its influence to prevent additional deployments of DPRK troops.



He also described the deepening military cooperation between North Korea and Russia as a "seriously dangerous development," emphasizing that it raises the possibility of direct provocations against the South, missile launches, and a seventh nuclear test by the DPRK.



In response, President Xi stated, "We will not allow war and chaos on the Korean Peninsula," and that he would not stand by if China's strategic security and core interests are threatened.



While agreeing to prevent the situation from worsening on the Korean Peninsula, it is interpreted that Xi emphasized the strengthening of U.S. military presence under the pretext of rising tensions would be considered an infringement of China's core interests.



During the 1 hour and 40-minute meeting, the two leaders reaffirmed their firm positions and disagreements on each issue.



However, they both stressed the necessity of US-China dialogue, mindful of the hardline stance towards China anticipated from President-elect Trump.



[Joe Biden/President of the United States: "We’ve been level with one another. /These conversations prevent miscalculations and they ensure the competition between our two countries will not veer into conflict."]



[Xi Jinping/President of China: "China is willing to maintain continuous dialogue with the U.S. government, expand cooperation, and manage differences."]



This meeting, held two months before the inauguration of the new U.S. government, is seen as President Xi sending a message to President-elect Trump.



This is Kim Ji-sook reporting from Washington for KBS News.



