Kim Yo-jong warns of “limit to patience” along with claims of S. Korea sending leaflet balloons to border areas

[Anchor]



Kim Yo-jong, the Deputy Director of the Workers' Party of Korea, claimed that North Korean leaflets have been sent from South Korea.



She threatened that there will be consequences, stating that there is a limit to their patience.



Meanwhile, the DPRK has been emitting jamming signals that disrupt GPS signals for the tenth consecutive day.



Shin Ji-hye reports.



[Report]



This is a photo released by the DPRK, claiming to show items found in the border areas.



The package includes snacks like Choco Pie, ointments, painkillers, dewormers, fever reducers, underwear, and feminine products.



The Korean Central News Agency also reported a photo of a large plastic balloon caught in trees and power lines.



Kim Yo-jong condemned these items, stating that they were found along with North Korean leaflets in several areas yesterday, and she strongly denounced the "despicable and lowly act."



She also warned that "there is a limit to their patience" and that "there will be consequences."



It is interpreted that the DPRK, which has been sensitive to leaflets criticizing the regime, is hinting at further provocations.



The DPRK has been conducting GPS signal jamming since the 8th of this month for ten consecutive days.



From this week, jamming signals have been detected not only in the northwestern islands but also throughout border areas such as Gyeonggi and Gangwon.



It is analyzed that this is following North Korea's claims of South Korea's drone incursions over Pyongyang last month.



[Lee Seong-joon/Director of Public Affairs, Joint Chiefs of Staff/Nov. 12: "The GPS jamming comes and goes, and it varies by situation and time... It is mainly for self-training purposes in preparation for the appearance of drones."]



As of today (Nov. 17), the DPRK has not made any comments regarding the results of the U.S. presidential election.



This is KBS News, Shin Ji-hye.



