News 9

Unification Minister emphasizes zero tolerance for DPRK's nuclear capabilities, pushes for complete denuclearization

입력 2024.11.17 (23:26)

[Anchor]

Minister of Unification Kim Yung-ho stated that if the DPRK attempts to engage in disarmament talks with the United States, our government will absolutely not tolerate it.

"The DPRK will find it difficult to reach Washington without going through Seoul," Minister Kim emphasized.

This is Song Geum-han reporting.

[Report]

There are concerns that the DPRK may seek recognition from the United States as a nuclear state and push for disarmament talks once Donald Trump's second administration takes office, but Minister of Unification Kim Yung-ho stated that our government is pursuing the complete denuclearization of the DPRK.

[Kim Yung-ho/Minister of Unification/KBS Sunday Diagnosis Live: "If the DPRK's nuclear capabilities are tolerated, South Korea, Japan, and other countries will also develop nuclear weapons, leading to a nuclear domino effect..."]

Regarding concerns that a North Korea-U.S. dialogue could occur without South Korea, he emphasized the need to strengthen cooperation by establishing specific guidelines between South Korea and the United States in advance.

["The DPRK will find it difficult to reach Washington without going through Seoul."]

It has not yet been confirmed whether the more than 10,000 DPRK troops deployed to Russia will be sent to the front lines or participate in rear operations, but it has been assessed as a substantial threat to our security.

A defector who recently saw Chairman Kim Jong-un up close reported that "his face was very red like a beet," raising health concerns.

["When someone is psychologically unstable, their face can become very red like a beet. Due to internal and external situations, he is in a position where he needs to strengthen security for his personal safety."]

It was reported that Kim Jon-un always travels with signal jamming vehicles and is preparing countermeasures against drone attacks.

As the younger generation increasingly encounters foreign cultures, it is expected that the defection of the DPRK elite class will continue.

["These days, children are influencing the parents. Defections are becoming normalized from a 'top-down' approach to a 'bottom-up' approach."]

Recently, as Kim Ju-ae's status and level of respect have increased, the possibility of her being named as a successor cannot be ruled out, but Minister Kim pointed out that the biggest victims of the fourth-generation hereditary succession will ultimately be the DPRK residents.

This is KBS News, reporting from Song Geum-han.

