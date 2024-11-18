News 9

DP calls ruling of Lee Jae-myung’s election law violation case “judicial murder”, PPP to respond strongly against DP's “intimidation of judges”

[Anchor]

The Democratic Party has determined the first trial ruling in Lee Jae-myung's election law violation case as 'judicial murder' and announced its response policy at the party level.

The People Power Party questioned whether the Democratic Party is rejecting the ruling and stated that they will respond strongly against the DP's intimidation of judges.

Reporter Kim Cheong-yun reports.

[Report]

The Democratic Party of Korea announced that it will now respond to the first trial ruling regarding the election law violation charges against its leader, Lee Jae-myung.

This is because if the first trial ruling is confirmed by the Supreme Court, the Democratic Party will have to return election costs amounting to 43.4 billion won.

At the same time, they emphasized that the ruling in the second trial will be proper and that Lee Jae-myung's leadership remains unshaken.

[Kim Yoon-deok/Democratic Party Secretary General: "I am confident that the truth will be starkly revealed, and the Democratic Party will fight without being shaken and will steadily move forward..."]

They reiterated that the ruling was a political decision that accepted the malicious distortion of the political prosecution without critical awareness.

They said the few words spoken during the presidential election process were twisted and selectively chosen, calling it a 'judicial murder' that has inflicted severe damage on the political life of the leader of the main opposition party.

[Kim Moon-soo/Democratic Party Member: "Let us not forget that when the fog clears, the truth will surely be revealed. Justice will prevail."]

At an outdoor rally yesterday (Nov. 16), the People Power Party criticized the Democratic Party for declaring 'rejection of the ruling' and 'hardline struggle' calling it a reckless act that undermines the foundation of the rule of law.

[Park Sang-soo/People Power Party Spokesperson: "It is no different from openly denying the judicial system of the Republic of Korea and declaring that they will shake the foundation of the rule of law."]

They also continued their offensive, demanding the end to their intimidation against judges.

[Kim Yeon-joo/People Power Party Spokesperson: "The Democratic Party member who staged a show of resigning from his party position and revealed his true feelings by saying 'How dare you, as a mere judge', after the first trial ruling exposes himself again saying 'a mere judge who succumbed to a tyrannical power...'"]

They argued that regarding the upcoming ruling on the 'witness tampering' case on the 25th, if the Democratic Party had pushed through the so-called 'complete inspection and abolition' just before the regime change, Lee's case may have been buried forever.

Representative Han Dong-hoon stated, "On the 25th, we will see a typical outcome from a common witness tampering trial," and emphasized, "We will respond strongly to the Democratic Party's intimidation of judges."

KBS News, Kim Cheong-yun.

