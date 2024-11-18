Cold continental high pressure to sharply drop temperatures nationwide, Seoul to experience first sub-zero temperature this autumn

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The unusually warm weather for autumn has suddenly turned chilly.



Tomorrow (Nov. 18) morning is expected to be even colder, with temperatures in Seoul dropping below zero for the first time this autumn, and cold wave warnings have been issued in some areas.



Lee Seung-cheol reports.



[Report]



Fallen autumn leaves, blown by the cold wind, have decorated the streets.



On this Sunday, the outerwear of people visiting the park has noticeably thickened overnight.



Today (Nov. 17), the daytime temperatures in most parts of the country dropped by 5 to 10 degrees compared to yesterday, returning to seasonal levels.



[Hwang Min-cheol/Seoul Gwanak-gu: "This autumn has felt more like early autumn, but seeing the weather getting colder from today, I feel like autumn has finally arrived."]



Temperatures will drop further overnight.



Tomorrow morning in Seoul, the temperature will fall by 9 degrees compared to today, entering the sub-zero range for the first time this autumn.



Cold weather will also reach various regions across the country, and with strong winds, the real feel temperature will be even lower.



Daytime temperatures will also remain low, with Seoul at 7 degrees, below the seasonal average.



A cold wave warning has been issued in some areas of North Jeolla Province, and cold wave advisories have been issued in various other regions nationwide.



The sudden drop in temperature is due to the cold continental high pressure that has been lingering in northern China moving southward, now affecting the Korean Peninsula.



[Yoon Ik-sang/Meteorological Administration Forecaster: "The cold continental high pressure is expanding from the northwest, and cold air below minus 20 degrees Celsius at 5 km altitude is expected to descend, causing a rapid drop in temperatures."]



The Meteorological Administration forecasts that this cold spell will continue until Tuesay (Nov. 19), and temperatures will gradually recover to seasonal average levels starting Wednesday.



This is KBS News, Lee Seung-cheol.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!