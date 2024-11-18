News 9

52 people rescued from fire on first floor of commercial building in Ansan, smoke reaching lodging facilities on sixth floor

입력 2024.11.18 (00:51) 수정 2024.11.18 (00:51)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

A fire broke out early this morning (Nov. 17) on the first floor of a commercial building in Ansan, Gyeonggi Province.

There were also lodging facilities on the 5th and 6th floors of the building.

Major casualties could have occurred.

A total of 52 people, including guests, were rescued.

First, we have Yoon Ah-rim with the report.

[Report]

Bright red flames are raging on the first floor of the commercial building.

Thick smoke is spreading around the building.

The fire broke out around 3:30 AM in a six-story commercial building in Danwon-gu, Ansan.

[Fire Witness/Voice Altered: "At first, when the smoke was billowing, it was coming out so much that you couldn't see the building."]

The acrid smoke infiltrated the 5th and 6th floors where the lodging facilities were located.

A total of 52 people, including guests, either evacuated on their own or were rescued with the help of firefighters.

Among them, two people jumped onto an air mattress set up outside the building to save their lives.

[Kim Geon-woo/Team Leader of Safety Support Team, Ansan Fire Department: "The smoke had risen to the 4th, 5th, and 6th floors. Firefighters went up wearing air tanks and rescued the people by providing auxiliary masks."]

Although 31 people were transported to the hospital for smoke inhalation and 2 for serious injuries, it has been confirmed that their lives are not in danger.

To minimize casualties, the fire department issued a Level 2 response, mobilizing personnel and equipment from about six nearby fire stations and extinguished the fire after two and a half hours.

To investigate the cause of the fire, police and fire authorities conducted a joint inspection and determined that the cause of the fire was electrical, on the floor of the restaurant on the first floor.

Additionally, guests testified that the sprinklers and alarms did not activate, which has prompted inspection of whether the fire safety equipment functioned properly.

This is KBS News, Yoon Ah-rim.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • 52 people rescued from fire on first floor of commercial building in Ansan, smoke reaching lodging facilities on sixth floor
    • 입력 2024-11-18 00:51:20
    • 수정2024-11-18 00:51:34
    News 9
[Anchor]

A fire broke out early this morning (Nov. 17) on the first floor of a commercial building in Ansan, Gyeonggi Province.

There were also lodging facilities on the 5th and 6th floors of the building.

Major casualties could have occurred.

A total of 52 people, including guests, were rescued.

First, we have Yoon Ah-rim with the report.

[Report]

Bright red flames are raging on the first floor of the commercial building.

Thick smoke is spreading around the building.

The fire broke out around 3:30 AM in a six-story commercial building in Danwon-gu, Ansan.

[Fire Witness/Voice Altered: "At first, when the smoke was billowing, it was coming out so much that you couldn't see the building."]

The acrid smoke infiltrated the 5th and 6th floors where the lodging facilities were located.

A total of 52 people, including guests, either evacuated on their own or were rescued with the help of firefighters.

Among them, two people jumped onto an air mattress set up outside the building to save their lives.

[Kim Geon-woo/Team Leader of Safety Support Team, Ansan Fire Department: "The smoke had risen to the 4th, 5th, and 6th floors. Firefighters went up wearing air tanks and rescued the people by providing auxiliary masks."]

Although 31 people were transported to the hospital for smoke inhalation and 2 for serious injuries, it has been confirmed that their lives are not in danger.

To minimize casualties, the fire department issued a Level 2 response, mobilizing personnel and equipment from about six nearby fire stations and extinguished the fire after two and a half hours.

To investigate the cause of the fire, police and fire authorities conducted a joint inspection and determined that the cause of the fire was electrical, on the floor of the restaurant on the first floor.

Additionally, guests testified that the sprinklers and alarms did not activate, which has prompted inspection of whether the fire safety equipment functioned properly.

This is KBS News, Yoon Ah-rim.
윤아림
윤아림 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스
KBS는 올바른 여론 형성을 위해 자유로운 댓글 작성을 지지합니다.
다만 이 기사는 일부 댓글에 모욕・명예훼손 등 현행법에 저촉될 우려가 발견돼 건전한 댓글 문화 정착을 위해 댓글 사용을 제한하고 있습니다.
여러분의 양해를 바랍니다.

헤드라인

한일 정상 “러북 군사협력 대응 공조 강화”

한일 정상 “러북 군사협력 대응 공조 강화”
FT “북, 러에 자주포·방사포<br> 70문 지원…일부 쿠르스크로”

FT “북, 러에 자주포·방사포 70문 지원…일부 쿠르스크로”
야 “‘사법 살인’ 당 차원 대응” …여 “판결 불복, 판사 겁박”

야 “‘사법 살인’ 당 차원 대응” …여 “판결 불복, 판사 겁박”
검찰, 명태균·김건희 여사 대화사진 5장 추가 확보

검찰, 명태균·김건희 여사 대화사진 5장 추가 확보
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.