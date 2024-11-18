News 9

Random act of crime in China highlights distress from exploitation of young laborers

입력 2024.11.18 (01:18)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

A university student wielded a weapon at a university in eastern China, resulting in over 20 casualties.

It has been determined that he committed the crime out of dissatisfaction after failing his graduation exam and not receiving satisfactory wages at a factory.

Reporter Kim Min-jung has the details.

[Report]

The university campus has turned into chaos.

Injured individuals are lying on the ground bleeding, while those who managed to escape are urgently calling for help.

[Witness: "Is there anyone who can provide first aid? Please help! Close the door!"]

The 21-year-old suspect, Mr. Xu, was apprehended by the police at the scene.

[Police: "Catch him! (Hurry!) Get him!"]

So far, 8 people have died and 17 injured.

According to police investigations, Mr. Xu is a current student at the university and was interning at a factory.

The police revealed, after failing his graduation exam and not receiving satisfactory wages at the factory, he harbored grievances and committed the crime at school.

Attention has been drawn to a suicide note on social media, assumed to be written by Mr. Xu.

In it, he expressed that despite working 16 hours a day, his wages were delayed, and he stated that it would be better to die than to suffer from labor exploitation, hoping that his death would lead to improvements in labor laws.

In China, the issue of university student interns doing the same work as regular employees while suffering from low wages has already been a topic of controversy multiple times.

On the 11th, there was also an incident in Zhuhai where a vehicle attack resulted in over 70 casualties. Random crimes have been occurring one after another, but this time, the difficulties faced by young people in the blind spot of the labor market have been directly mentioned. In response, the authorities have moved to strengthen support for those in distress and have stated their intention to fundamentally resolve conflicts and disputes to soothe public sentiment.

This is Kim Min-jung reporting from Beijing for KBS News.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Random act of crime in China highlights distress from exploitation of young laborers
    • 입력 2024-11-18 01:18:33
    News 9
[Anchor]

A university student wielded a weapon at a university in eastern China, resulting in over 20 casualties.

It has been determined that he committed the crime out of dissatisfaction after failing his graduation exam and not receiving satisfactory wages at a factory.

Reporter Kim Min-jung has the details.

[Report]

The university campus has turned into chaos.

Injured individuals are lying on the ground bleeding, while those who managed to escape are urgently calling for help.

[Witness: "Is there anyone who can provide first aid? Please help! Close the door!"]

The 21-year-old suspect, Mr. Xu, was apprehended by the police at the scene.

[Police: "Catch him! (Hurry!) Get him!"]

So far, 8 people have died and 17 injured.

According to police investigations, Mr. Xu is a current student at the university and was interning at a factory.

The police revealed, after failing his graduation exam and not receiving satisfactory wages at the factory, he harbored grievances and committed the crime at school.

Attention has been drawn to a suicide note on social media, assumed to be written by Mr. Xu.

In it, he expressed that despite working 16 hours a day, his wages were delayed, and he stated that it would be better to die than to suffer from labor exploitation, hoping that his death would lead to improvements in labor laws.

In China, the issue of university student interns doing the same work as regular employees while suffering from low wages has already been a topic of controversy multiple times.

On the 11th, there was also an incident in Zhuhai where a vehicle attack resulted in over 70 casualties. Random crimes have been occurring one after another, but this time, the difficulties faced by young people in the blind spot of the labor market have been directly mentioned. In response, the authorities have moved to strengthen support for those in distress and have stated their intention to fundamentally resolve conflicts and disputes to soothe public sentiment.

This is Kim Min-jung reporting from Beijing for KBS News.
김민정
김민정 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

한일 정상 “러북 군사협력 대응 공조 강화”

한일 정상 “러북 군사협력 대응 공조 강화”
FT “북, 러에 자주포·방사포<br> 70문 지원…일부 쿠르스크로”

FT “북, 러에 자주포·방사포 70문 지원…일부 쿠르스크로”
야 “‘사법 살인’ 당 차원 대응” …여 “판결 불복, 판사 겁박”

야 “‘사법 살인’ 당 차원 대응” …여 “판결 불복, 판사 겁박”
검찰, 명태균·김건희 여사 대화사진 5장 추가 확보

검찰, 명태균·김건희 여사 대화사진 5장 추가 확보
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.