Random act of crime in China highlights distress from exploitation of young laborers

[Anchor]



A university student wielded a weapon at a university in eastern China, resulting in over 20 casualties.



It has been determined that he committed the crime out of dissatisfaction after failing his graduation exam and not receiving satisfactory wages at a factory.



Reporter Kim Min-jung has the details.



[Report]



The university campus has turned into chaos.



Injured individuals are lying on the ground bleeding, while those who managed to escape are urgently calling for help.



[Witness: "Is there anyone who can provide first aid? Please help! Close the door!"]



The 21-year-old suspect, Mr. Xu, was apprehended by the police at the scene.



[Police: "Catch him! (Hurry!) Get him!"]



So far, 8 people have died and 17 injured.



According to police investigations, Mr. Xu is a current student at the university and was interning at a factory.



The police revealed, after failing his graduation exam and not receiving satisfactory wages at the factory, he harbored grievances and committed the crime at school.



Attention has been drawn to a suicide note on social media, assumed to be written by Mr. Xu.



In it, he expressed that despite working 16 hours a day, his wages were delayed, and he stated that it would be better to die than to suffer from labor exploitation, hoping that his death would lead to improvements in labor laws.



In China, the issue of university student interns doing the same work as regular employees while suffering from low wages has already been a topic of controversy multiple times.



On the 11th, there was also an incident in Zhuhai where a vehicle attack resulted in over 70 casualties. Random crimes have been occurring one after another, but this time, the difficulties faced by young people in the blind spot of the labor market have been directly mentioned. In response, the authorities have moved to strengthen support for those in distress and have stated their intention to fundamentally resolve conflicts and disputes to soothe public sentiment.



This is Kim Min-jung reporting from Beijing for KBS News.



