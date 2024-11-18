Railway workers to go on strike Monday deamding increase in personnel and a 2.5% raise in basic wages
The railway union announced that starting from the first train tomorrow until November 22nd, they will adhere to the work manual by maintaining break times and complying with station stop times.
Korea Railroad Corporation, Korail, stated that there are no plans to reduce train operations and that they expect no significant inconveniences in the morning tomorrow, although some trains may experience delays.
