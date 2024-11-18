Young players born in the 2000s boost energy to national football team as they prepare for match against Palestine

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The national football team, which successfully passed the first hurdle of their first two away matches in the Middle East, has officially begun preparations for their match against Palestine.



With an increasing number of players born in the 2000s, the team has become younger and is now challenging for a fifth consecutive win in the third qualifying round, leveraging their youthful energy.



Reporter Lee June-hee reports from Kuwait.



[Report]



After an uplifting victory against Kuwait, the players return with vibrancy after a day of rest.



The atmosphere at the training ground, particularly with a large number of players in their early to mid-20s from the 2000s generation, was noticeably brighter.



With the youngest member, Bae Jun-ho and Lee Hyun-ju born in 2003, and Lee Kang-in and Oh Hyeon-gyu born in 2001, the team's organization is becoming increasingly solid amid a harmonious blend of young and experienced players.



Bae Jun-ho, who was substituted in for captain Son Heung-min and scored a crucial goal, has already established himself as a key "joker" for the team, while Lee Hyun-ju, who made his A-match debut right after donning the national team jersey, is quickly integrating into the team with his boldness, setting high expectations from coach Hong.



[Lee Hyun-ju/National Football Team: "Being able to play football with the world-class players I only saw on TV, this is a success in my life. Things have started to feel real, and I'm starting to adjust now."]



The youngest striker, Oh Hyeon-gyu, who is in fierce competition for the top striker position, has pledged to engage in friendly competition with older players like Joo Min-kyu, who is over ten years his senior.



[Oh Hyeon-gyu/National Football Team: "Both Se-hoon and Min-kyu are really good players, and since they are skilled, I believe that if I learn from them and make good use of this time, I can become a better player in the future."]



With the influx of young blood, the national team, full of energy, is moving to Jordan to prepare for the match against Palestine.



This is KBS News, Lee June-hee.



