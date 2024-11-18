German national football team takes first ever victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina 7-0

동영상 고정 취소

The German national team scored a historic 7 goals in a single match, defeating Bosnia and Herzegovina in the European Nations League for the first time ever.



The header by Musiala just 2 minutes into the first half was only the beginning of an amazing goal spree.



Kleindienst and Havertz also contributed to the scoring, netting three goals in just the first half.



In the second half, it was Wirtz's turn to shine.



Wirtz scored one goal with a sharp free kick and easily added another right in front of the goal.



Germany, showcasing their relaxed composure of substituting four players at once, achieved a resounding 7-0 victory and advanced to the quarterfinals with three consecutive wins.



In the match between the Netherlands and Hungary, there was an incident of the Hungarian coach, Szalai, suddenly collapsing.



While the Hungarian players were in shock, the coach fortunately regained consciousness and was applauded as he was transported to the hospital.



