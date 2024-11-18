Korean cheerleading boosts national team to a dramatic comeback victory, becomes new element of K-wave

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Our national baseball team playing in the Premier 12 achieved a dramatic comeback victory in the 8th inning against the Dominican Republic.



Despite the large score difference, the fervent support from fans played a significant role.



The cheering culture of Korean baseball is also gaining attention locally.



Reporter Moon Young-gyu has the story.



[Report]



During the Dominican Republic match, the score difference once reached 6 points, but our cheering squad did not stop their enthusiastic support.



As the fans did not give up, the players also persevered, and with Park Seong-han's game-winning hit in the 8th inning, they achieved a dramatic comeback victory.



[Park Dong-won/National Baseball Team: "Honestly, I was a bit overwhelmed. It was heartbreaking when the fans were cheering so hard and we weren't good enough. But I think it really helped us."]



The unique cheering culture of Korea, which kept the slim hope for the semifinals alive, is attracting attention from various countries locally.



The lively cheers, combining songs and dance movements.



During the Korea-Japan match, a scene was captured where a Japanese player mimicked Hong Chang-gi's cheering moves.



In Taiwan, the host of the tournament, Korean cheerleaders have recently pushed forward and are spreading the Korean cheering culture.



A massive crowd gathered at a fan signing event, showcasing popularity comparable to that of celebrities.



[Ahn Ji-hyun/Cheerleader: "I didn't think it would be this popular. As Korean cheerleaders and as Koreans, we take great pride in what we do..."]



In the souvenir shop inside the stadium, uniforms with the names of Korean cheerleaders and balls with their faces printed are being sold.



[Sui/Taiwanese Baseball Fan: "Korean cheerleaders are lively and they dance well. Among them, Nam Min-jeong is the best, so I like her. Nam Min-jeong fighting!"]



Interest in our baseball is also rising, with Taiwanese fans wearing Korean baseball uniforms, indicating that K-cheering is leading a new wave of Hallyu.



This is Moon Young-gyu from KBS News in Taipei.



