IBK Industrial Bank's 4th consecutive win led by “victory-bringing Victoria” scoring 30 points
In the Dodram Cup Professional Volleyball Tournament, IBK Industrial Bank has achieved four consecutive victories.
Victoria, who was the standout player with the most points in the match, scored 30 points, the highest for both teams.
This is a report by reporter Lee Seong-hun.
[Report]
Victoria joined the Industrial Bank as the fourth overall pick in the tryouts.
Victoria, originally from Ukraine, delivered decisive blows to the opposing team at critical moments.
She showcased her ability to score in crucial situations with straight shots, diagonal shots, and consecutive hits.
Coach Kim Ho-chul applauded with a proud fatherly smile, as if he had found a treasure.
In particular, her performance at the end of the third set was remarkable, finishing the match with consecutive strikes.
[Commentary: "Do we see Victoria one more time? Victoria strikes! The match has ended."]
Gaining 30 points, the most in the match for both teams, Victoria led IBK Industrial Bank to an overpowering victory over Pepper Savings Bank with a score of 3-0.
With this victory, Industrial Bank has achieved four consecutive wins, and Victoria, who brought the victory, is currently leading the overall scoring in the women's division.
In the men's division, KB Insurance has pushed Korea Electric Power Corporation into a three-game losing streak, securing their second win of the season.
This is KBS News, Lee Seong-hun.
