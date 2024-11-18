[News Today] NK REACTS TO S. KOREAN LEAFLETS

입력 2024-11-18 16:22:12 수정 2024-11-18 16:23:19 News Today





[LEAD]

We start off with North Korean news. North Korea has threatened retaliation, claiming that anti-North leaflets were flown in from South Korea. GPS disruptions, ongoing for ten days now, are seen as response measures in case of South Korean drone intrusions.



[REPORT]

North Korea released these photos of the items which they reportedly had found near the border.



The photos show a package containing ready-to-eat meals like chocolate snacks, as well as medicine, underwear and feminine hygiene products.



The Korean Central News Agency also released the photos of large plastic balloons hanging from a tree and electric wires.



The North Korean leader's sister Kim Yo-jong said these items and anti-North Korean leaflets were found in different areas on Saturday and condemned South Korea for what she called "its petty act."



She also warned the South that there is a limit to the North's patience, adding that "South Korea will pay the price."



Having responded sharply to the leaflets criticizing its regime, her remarks seem to suggest additional provocations from the North.



Starting on November 8th, North Korea has already been disrupting South Korean GPS signals for 10 days.



This week, disruption signals have been detected not only in the northwestern islands but also across border areas, including Gyeonggi-do and Gangwon-do provinces.



It is believed to be part of GPS jamming drills following North Korea’s claim last month that South Korea sent drones into Pyongyang’s airspace.



Lee Sung-jun / S. Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff

GPS jamming occurs sporadically, varying by situation, time. It may be part of training to prepare for drone deployments.



North Korea is yet to comment on the result of the U.S. presidential election.