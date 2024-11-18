News Today

[News Today] YOON, ISHIBA DISCUSS NK TROOPS

입력 2024.11.18 (16:22) 수정 2024.11.18 (16:23)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
President Yoon Suk Yeol, in Peru for the APEC Summit, met with Japanese Prime Minister Ishiba Shigeru for their second summit. They agreed that the military collaboration between Russia and North Korea is a severe threat to both nations' security. The two countries decided to enhance their bilateral cooperation further.

[REPORT]
The leaders of South Korea and Japan held a bilateral meeting, following a trilateral summit with the U.S. president a day earlier.

The key agenda for the 50-minute session was growing military cooperation between Russia and North Korea.

They agreed that North Korea's troop deployments to Russia will pose a grave threat both to Seoul and Tokyo.

The two leaders expressed concerns that the North can make a crucial turning point in its nuclear and missile development through technology transfer from Russia.

Yoon Suk Yeol/ President
Now, close cooperation between S. Korea, Japan is more important than ever so it‘s especially meaningful to hold this meeting with Prime Minister.

Ishiba Shigeru /Japanese Prime Minister
Given N. Korea, other serious security threats, it’s an important task for Japan, S. Korea to strengthen cooperation continuously.

They also pledged to further consolidate the friendly relations of their countries, which are often dubbed shuttle diplomacy.

Yoon then held bilateral summits with his Vietnamese and Peruvian counterparts to discuss how to boost cooperation and ensure supply chain stability.

The president also presented visions for the AEPC Summit 2025, which South Korea will host in Gyeongju.

Yoon Suk Yeol/ President
I‘ll present a future-oriented blueprint to create an Asia-Pacific region that will be more closely connected, more innovative, more prosperous.

After wrapping up his schedule for the APEC Summit, Yoon moved to Brazil to attend the 2024 G20 Summit.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] YOON, ISHIBA DISCUSS NK TROOPS
    • 입력 2024-11-18 16:22:22
    • 수정2024-11-18 16:23:33
    News Today

[LEAD]
President Yoon Suk Yeol, in Peru for the APEC Summit, met with Japanese Prime Minister Ishiba Shigeru for their second summit. They agreed that the military collaboration between Russia and North Korea is a severe threat to both nations' security. The two countries decided to enhance their bilateral cooperation further.

[REPORT]
The leaders of South Korea and Japan held a bilateral meeting, following a trilateral summit with the U.S. president a day earlier.

The key agenda for the 50-minute session was growing military cooperation between Russia and North Korea.

They agreed that North Korea's troop deployments to Russia will pose a grave threat both to Seoul and Tokyo.

The two leaders expressed concerns that the North can make a crucial turning point in its nuclear and missile development through technology transfer from Russia.

Yoon Suk Yeol/ President
Now, close cooperation between S. Korea, Japan is more important than ever so it‘s especially meaningful to hold this meeting with Prime Minister.

Ishiba Shigeru /Japanese Prime Minister
Given N. Korea, other serious security threats, it’s an important task for Japan, S. Korea to strengthen cooperation continuously.

They also pledged to further consolidate the friendly relations of their countries, which are often dubbed shuttle diplomacy.

Yoon then held bilateral summits with his Vietnamese and Peruvian counterparts to discuss how to boost cooperation and ensure supply chain stability.

The president also presented visions for the AEPC Summit 2025, which South Korea will host in Gyeongju.

Yoon Suk Yeol/ President
I‘ll present a future-oriented blueprint to create an Asia-Pacific region that will be more closely connected, more innovative, more prosperous.

After wrapping up his schedule for the APEC Summit, Yoon moved to Brazil to attend the 2024 G20 Summit.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

찬 바람 ‘쌩쌩’…내일 아침도 영하 추위

찬 바람 ‘쌩쌩’…내일 아침도 영하 추위
한동훈 “나랏돈 잘 써야”…<br>이재명 “특검 통과돼야”

한동훈 “나랏돈 잘 써야”…이재명 “특검 통과돼야”
러, 우크라 전쟁 에이태큼스 러시아 본토 타격 허용에 “3차 세계대전” 경고

러, 우크라 전쟁 에이태큼스 러시아 본토 타격 허용에 “3차 세계대전” 경고

[단독] 공정위, 주요 SI 업체 현장조사…‘불법 하도급 거래’ 의혹

[단독] 공정위, 주요 SI 업체 현장조사…‘불법 하도급 거래’ 의혹
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.