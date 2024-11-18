News Today

[News Today] ANTICIPATED FILM RELEASES

입력 2024.11.18 (16:23) 수정 2024.11.18 (16:24)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
We turn to box office news. South Korea's leading actors and directors are set to hit the theatres next month. Expectations are rising as they're all known as "million ticket sellers."

[REPORT]
Soundbytes: The leader of the Japanese wolves that violate the Korean Empire.

The most anticipated Korean movie for the end of year is 'Harbin' starring Hyun Bin.

The film is about resistance fighter An Jung-geun's patriotic feat in Harbin. It's production cost was 30 billion won, or some 21.5 million dollars.

Its star-studded cast includes Park Jeong-min, Jo Woo-jin, and Jeon Yeo-been.

Director Kwak Kyung-taek known for the hit movie 'Friend' is coming back with a new film.

'The Firefighters' is set to release on December 4th.

The movie about the sacrifices of firefighters was supposed to hit theaters in 2022, but the release was put on hold because its lead actor Kwak Do-won was booked for DUI.

Also back is the driving force behind the ten million-plus ticket sales for 'The Attorney' in 2013.

Its lead actor Song Kang-ho returns with sports film 'One Win' and director Yang Woo-suk releases his new movie 'About Family' next month.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] ANTICIPATED FILM RELEASES
    • 입력 2024-11-18 16:23:02
    • 수정2024-11-18 16:24:21
    News Today

[LEAD]
We turn to box office news. South Korea's leading actors and directors are set to hit the theatres next month. Expectations are rising as they're all known as "million ticket sellers."

[REPORT]
Soundbytes: The leader of the Japanese wolves that violate the Korean Empire.

The most anticipated Korean movie for the end of year is 'Harbin' starring Hyun Bin.

The film is about resistance fighter An Jung-geun's patriotic feat in Harbin. It's production cost was 30 billion won, or some 21.5 million dollars.

Its star-studded cast includes Park Jeong-min, Jo Woo-jin, and Jeon Yeo-been.

Director Kwak Kyung-taek known for the hit movie 'Friend' is coming back with a new film.

'The Firefighters' is set to release on December 4th.

The movie about the sacrifices of firefighters was supposed to hit theaters in 2022, but the release was put on hold because its lead actor Kwak Do-won was booked for DUI.

Also back is the driving force behind the ten million-plus ticket sales for 'The Attorney' in 2013.

Its lead actor Song Kang-ho returns with sports film 'One Win' and director Yang Woo-suk releases his new movie 'About Family' next month.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

찬 바람 ‘쌩쌩’…내일 아침도 영하 추위

찬 바람 ‘쌩쌩’…내일 아침도 영하 추위
한동훈 “나랏돈 잘 써야”…<br>이재명 “특검 통과돼야”

한동훈 “나랏돈 잘 써야”…이재명 “특검 통과돼야”
러, 우크라 전쟁 에이태큼스 러시아 본토 타격 허용에 “3차 세계대전” 경고

러, 우크라 전쟁 에이태큼스 러시아 본토 타격 허용에 “3차 세계대전” 경고

[단독] 공정위, 주요 SI 업체 현장조사…‘불법 하도급 거래’ 의혹

[단독] 공정위, 주요 SI 업체 현장조사…‘불법 하도급 거래’ 의혹
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.