We turn to box office news. South Korea's leading actors and directors are set to hit the theatres next month. Expectations are rising as they're all known as "million ticket sellers."



Soundbytes: The leader of the Japanese wolves that violate the Korean Empire.



The most anticipated Korean movie for the end of year is 'Harbin' starring Hyun Bin.



The film is about resistance fighter An Jung-geun's patriotic feat in Harbin. It's production cost was 30 billion won, or some 21.5 million dollars.



Its star-studded cast includes Park Jeong-min, Jo Woo-jin, and Jeon Yeo-been.



Director Kwak Kyung-taek known for the hit movie 'Friend' is coming back with a new film.



'The Firefighters' is set to release on December 4th.



The movie about the sacrifices of firefighters was supposed to hit theaters in 2022, but the release was put on hold because its lead actor Kwak Do-won was booked for DUI.



Also back is the driving force behind the ten million-plus ticket sales for 'The Attorney' in 2013.



Its lead actor Song Kang-ho returns with sports film 'One Win' and director Yang Woo-suk releases his new movie 'About Family' next month.