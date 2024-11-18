[News Today] ANTICIPATED FILM RELEASES
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
[LEAD]
We turn to box office news. South Korea's leading actors and directors are set to hit the theatres next month. Expectations are rising as they're all known as "million ticket sellers."
[REPORT]
Soundbytes: The leader of the Japanese wolves that violate the Korean Empire.
The most anticipated Korean movie for the end of year is 'Harbin' starring Hyun Bin.
The film is about resistance fighter An Jung-geun's patriotic feat in Harbin. It's production cost was 30 billion won, or some 21.5 million dollars.
Its star-studded cast includes Park Jeong-min, Jo Woo-jin, and Jeon Yeo-been.
Director Kwak Kyung-taek known for the hit movie 'Friend' is coming back with a new film.
'The Firefighters' is set to release on December 4th.
The movie about the sacrifices of firefighters was supposed to hit theaters in 2022, but the release was put on hold because its lead actor Kwak Do-won was booked for DUI.
Also back is the driving force behind the ten million-plus ticket sales for 'The Attorney' in 2013.
Its lead actor Song Kang-ho returns with sports film 'One Win' and director Yang Woo-suk releases his new movie 'About Family' next month.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- [News Today] ANTICIPATED FILM RELEASES
-
- 입력 2024-11-18 16:23:02
- 수정2024-11-18 16:24:21
[LEAD]
We turn to box office news. South Korea's leading actors and directors are set to hit the theatres next month. Expectations are rising as they're all known as "million ticket sellers."
[REPORT]
Soundbytes: The leader of the Japanese wolves that violate the Korean Empire.
The most anticipated Korean movie for the end of year is 'Harbin' starring Hyun Bin.
The film is about resistance fighter An Jung-geun's patriotic feat in Harbin. It's production cost was 30 billion won, or some 21.5 million dollars.
Its star-studded cast includes Park Jeong-min, Jo Woo-jin, and Jeon Yeo-been.
Director Kwak Kyung-taek known for the hit movie 'Friend' is coming back with a new film.
'The Firefighters' is set to release on December 4th.
The movie about the sacrifices of firefighters was supposed to hit theaters in 2022, but the release was put on hold because its lead actor Kwak Do-won was booked for DUI.
Also back is the driving force behind the ten million-plus ticket sales for 'The Attorney' in 2013.
Its lead actor Song Kang-ho returns with sports film 'One Win' and director Yang Woo-suk releases his new movie 'About Family' next month.
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
준비중입니다.
-
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.