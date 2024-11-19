Attacks between ruling and opposition parties intensifies, Lee Jae-myung‘s upcoming trial ruling on perjury to become turning point

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Hello.



This is KBS 9 o‘clock news.



The Democratic Party, which received the first ruling against Representative Lee Jae-myung, is emphasizing unity and is working hard to prevent any unrest.



They are responding extremely sensitively to the possibility of the so-called Lee Jae-myung one-man system being shaken.



First news, reporter Kim Jin-ho.



[Report]



Last Saturday, Representative Lee Jae-myung urged participants at a rally to maintain their unwavering support and solidarity.



[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Representative: “Lee Jae-myung will never die. It is because of you all.”]



Representative Choi Min-hee, classified as a pro-Lee faction, made strong remarks against the non-mainstream faction in an interview with OhmyTV.



[Choi Min-hee/Democratic Party Representative/Interview on OhmyTV on Nov. 16: “Some media are saying ’the non-mainstream faction that had been silent in the Democratic Party has started to move‘... If they move, they will die. I will kill them along with the party members.”]



Although the party leadership drew a line saying, “This is not the party’s official position,” this time, pro-Lee faction‘s chief policymaker, Representative Kim Min-seok, joined in the criticism.



[Kim Min-seok/Democratic Party Representative/MBC Radio ’Kim Jong-bae‘s Focus’: “In the last general election, the people mentioned (non-mainstream figures) have already been judged to some extent by party members and the public. What impact will they have on a party that is pushing forward with the major trend of regime change?”]



As the party leadership continues to mention the need to preemptively block any potential unrest both inside and outside the party, attention is focused on the movements of influential figures from the non-mainstream faction.



The term ‘3 generals, 3 Kims’ is being circulated, referring to three former prime ministers, Kim Boo-kyum, Lee Nak-yon, and Chung Se-kyun, along with Kim Dong-yeon, Kim Kyung-soo, and Kim Du-kwan.



[Kim Dong-yeon/Gyeonggi Province Governor: “I don‘t think this is the time to discuss or review such matters.”]



In the meantime, the ’cho-il-hwe,‘ a gathering of former non-mainstream lawmakers, is inviting former Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum next month for a special lecture.



Former lawmaker Park Yong-jin, who has been inactive since being excluded from the party’s candidacy for the general election, is also expected to announce the resumption of his political activities in January next year.



As the party leadership is putting all efforts into blocking centrifugal forces, the first trial ruling on the perjury charge against Representative Lee Jae-myung, scheduled for the 25th, is expected to be a major turning point for the current Democratic Party leadership system.



KBS News, Kim Jin-ho.



