PPP strengthens its efforts to address people's livelihood and to prevent DP from delaying Lee's trial

[Anchor]



The People Power Party is strengthening its efforts to address people‘s livelihoods, with Representative Han Dong-hoon announcing plans to lower loan interest rates.



It also decided to establish a dedicated organization to prevent the Democratic Party from delaying Representative Lee Jae-myung’s trial.



The movements of the ruling party are reported by Kim Min-cheol.



[Report]



After the first trial verdict for DP leader Lee Jae-myung, PPP leader Han Dong-hoon has only been sending messages through social media and has now begun public activities.



He met with the small and medium-sized enterprise owners and emphasized the need to bridge the gap with large corporations.



In particular, he promised to lower loan interest rates that burden households and businesses, and to expand support for work-life balance.



[Han Dong-hoon/PPP Leader: “I would like to say here that ‘it is absolutely necessary to move in the direction of lowering loan interest rates.’”]



He also brought up the ‘legislation of fiscal rules.’



This means establishing a law to ensure that fiscal soundness indicators do not exceed a certain level, stating, “We must use the nation‘s money properly.”



There are interpretations that this is intended to highlight the ruling party’s distinctiveness in light of DP leader Lee Jae-myung‘s first trial verdict and to drive party renewal.



[Han Dong-hoon/PPP Leader: “We will not rely on windfall gains, nor will we overreact. We will change and renew ourselves to meet the expectations of the people and take better care of their livelihoods.”]



However, the party leadership is tightening its offensive against the opposition, calling for an end to ’judicial intimidation.‘



[Jang Dong-hyeok/Highest Committee Member of the People Power Party: “’Legal interpretation is done by judges and prosecutors, not criminals. If you do bad things, you get punished, and it is natural to face consequences for your crimes. The shallow tactic of claiming political retaliation while avoiding responsibility for wrongdoing no longer works,‘ these are not my words but quotes from Representative Lee Jae-myung’s sayings.”]



The People Power Party plans to activate an internal task force starting the day after tomorrow (20th) to prevent any schemes aimed at delaying Representative Lee Jae-myung‘s election law second trial.



KBS News, Kim Min-cheol.



