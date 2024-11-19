News 9

Another polling company raided, fueling growing suspicions of quid pro quo

입력 2024.11.19 (00:27)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

It has been revealed that Myung Tae-kyun introduced local election candidates to Yoon Suk Yeol, who was a candidate in the primary at the time.

The prosecution suspects that Mr. Myung engaged in “nomination trading” in this manner to fund opinion polls.

They also conducted a search and seizure at the polling company suspected of having received this funding.

Reporter Son Won-hyuk has the details.

[Report]

The prosecution recently conducted a search and seizure at a polling company.

This is the place where allegations have surfaced of manipulating polling results during the last presidential election, in collaboration with the Future Korean Institute, whose actual owner has been identified as Myung Tae-kyun.

The prosecution suspects that these polling results may have been provided free of charge to candidate Yoon Suk Yeol at the time.

In particular, they believe that Mr. Myung covered the costs of the opinion polls through so-called “nomination trading.”

[Call between Myung Tae-kyun and Kang Hye-kyung/Feb. 2022: “If you run out of money, just tell the director and you can get it from Bae ○○, Lee ○○, or Heo ○○. I announced that I would conduct the (opinion poll).”]

Additional circumstances related to Mr. Myung‘s “nomination trading allegations” have also come to light.

On September 18, 2021, during the heated primary for the last presidential election at Gimhae Airport in Busan.

Mr. Myung introduces local election candidates to candidate Yoon.

The two people standing side by side are Mr. Bae and Mr. Lee, who appear in Mr. Myung’s recordings.

They were issued arrest warrants for allegedly giving 120 million won each to the Future Korea Institute, but the warrants were dismissed.

There is also a person suspected of having delivered 32 million won to Mr. Myung‘s side.

The other two individuals exchanging business cards are former high-ranking public officials from Gyeongsangnam-do Province who intended to run in the local elections.

[Kang Hye-kyung/Former lawmaker Kim Young-sun’s accounting manager: “(Mr. Myung) said that if he helps the president get elected, there would be no problem with the nominations.”]

At that time, Yoon Han-hong, a member of the People Power Party, who witnessed Mr. Myung‘s actions at the airport, advised candidate Yoon, saying, “Mr. Myung is a dangerous person,” and that “you should keep your distance.”

Mr. Myung denied all related allegations during the prosecution’s investigation, stating “If I had such power, why wouldn‘t he be able to give nominations?”

This is Son Won-hyuk from KBS News.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Another polling company raided, fueling growing suspicions of quid pro quo
    • 입력 2024-11-19 00:27:12
    News 9
[Anchor]

It has been revealed that Myung Tae-kyun introduced local election candidates to Yoon Suk Yeol, who was a candidate in the primary at the time.

The prosecution suspects that Mr. Myung engaged in “nomination trading” in this manner to fund opinion polls.

They also conducted a search and seizure at the polling company suspected of having received this funding.

Reporter Son Won-hyuk has the details.

[Report]

The prosecution recently conducted a search and seizure at a polling company.

This is the place where allegations have surfaced of manipulating polling results during the last presidential election, in collaboration with the Future Korean Institute, whose actual owner has been identified as Myung Tae-kyun.

The prosecution suspects that these polling results may have been provided free of charge to candidate Yoon Suk Yeol at the time.

In particular, they believe that Mr. Myung covered the costs of the opinion polls through so-called “nomination trading.”

[Call between Myung Tae-kyun and Kang Hye-kyung/Feb. 2022: “If you run out of money, just tell the director and you can get it from Bae ○○, Lee ○○, or Heo ○○. I announced that I would conduct the (opinion poll).”]

Additional circumstances related to Mr. Myung‘s “nomination trading allegations” have also come to light.

On September 18, 2021, during the heated primary for the last presidential election at Gimhae Airport in Busan.

Mr. Myung introduces local election candidates to candidate Yoon.

The two people standing side by side are Mr. Bae and Mr. Lee, who appear in Mr. Myung’s recordings.

They were issued arrest warrants for allegedly giving 120 million won each to the Future Korea Institute, but the warrants were dismissed.

There is also a person suspected of having delivered 32 million won to Mr. Myung‘s side.

The other two individuals exchanging business cards are former high-ranking public officials from Gyeongsangnam-do Province who intended to run in the local elections.

[Kang Hye-kyung/Former lawmaker Kim Young-sun’s accounting manager: “(Mr. Myung) said that if he helps the president get elected, there would be no problem with the nominations.”]

At that time, Yoon Han-hong, a member of the People Power Party, who witnessed Mr. Myung‘s actions at the airport, advised candidate Yoon, saying, “Mr. Myung is a dangerous person,” and that “you should keep your distance.”

Mr. Myung denied all related allegations during the prosecution’s investigation, stating “If I had such power, why wouldn‘t he be able to give nominations?”

This is Son Won-hyuk from KBS News.
손원혁
손원혁 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

친명 ‘긴장감’…최민희 “비명계 움직이면 죽일 것”

친명 ‘긴장감’…최민희 “비명계 움직이면 죽일 것”
한동훈, 민생 행보 강화?…<br>“재판 지연 막겠다”

한동훈, 민생 행보 강화?…“재판 지연 막겠다”
또 다른 여론조사 업체 압수수색…대가성 의혹 커져

또 다른 여론조사 업체 압수수색…대가성 의혹 커져
“미국과 중국, 양자선택 문제 아냐…긴밀히 협력”

“미국과 중국, 양자선택 문제 아냐…긴밀히 협력”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.