National security chief referred to prosecution on suspicion of delaying THAAD deployment

[Anchor]



It has been confirmed that the Board of Audit and Inspection, which has been investigating allegations that the normalization of the THAAD base was intentionally delayed during the Moon Jae-in administration, has recently referred four individuals, including former National Security Office chief Chung Eui-yong, to the prosecution for investigation.



Reporter Jeong Jae-woo reports.



[Report]



In July of last year, lawmakers from the People Power Party raised suspicions regarding the 'delay in the normalization of the THAAD base'.



[Shin Won-sik/Former PPP Lawmaker/July 2023: "I urge a thorough investigation into the intentional delay and obstruction of THAAD normalization. There is a high possibility that those in power pressured to delay the environmental impact assessment."]



The Korea Defense Veterans Association requested a public audit from the Board of Audit and Inspection, and the Board has been conducting on-site audits targeting the Ministry of National Defense and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs since October of last year.



The audit targets include allegations of delaying the formation of the Environmental Impact Assessment Council, intentionally withholding measurement results such as electromagnetic waves and low-frequency noise, and deliberately destroying related documents.



However, it has been confirmed that, one year after the start of the on-site audit, the Board of Audit and Inspection referred four high-ranking officials from the Moon Jae-in administration's foreign and security sectors, including former National Security Office chief Chung Eui-yong, to the Supreme Prosecutors' Office for investigation at the end of last month.



The Special Investigation Bureau 1, which was in charge of the audit, reportedly uncovered allegations of abuse of power by these individuals in the decision-making process related to the deployment of THAAD.



Regarding this audit, Board of Audit and Inspection Chairman Choi Jae-hae stated during last month's National Assembly audit that the audit on the matter has been completed and is currently being processed internally, promising to handle it as quickly as possible.



This is KBS News, Jeong Jae-woo.



