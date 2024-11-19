News 9

National security chief referred to prosecution on suspicion of delaying THAAD deployment

입력 2024.11.19 (00:27)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

It has been confirmed that the Board of Audit and Inspection, which has been investigating allegations that the normalization of the THAAD base was intentionally delayed during the Moon Jae-in administration, has recently referred four individuals, including former National Security Office chief Chung Eui-yong, to the prosecution for investigation.

Reporter Jeong Jae-woo reports.

[Report]

In July of last year, lawmakers from the People Power Party raised suspicions regarding the 'delay in the normalization of the THAAD base'.

[Shin Won-sik/Former PPP Lawmaker/July 2023: "I urge a thorough investigation into the intentional delay and obstruction of THAAD normalization. There is a high possibility that those in power pressured to delay the environmental impact assessment."]

The Korea Defense Veterans Association requested a public audit from the Board of Audit and Inspection, and the Board has been conducting on-site audits targeting the Ministry of National Defense and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs since October of last year.

The audit targets include allegations of delaying the formation of the Environmental Impact Assessment Council, intentionally withholding measurement results such as electromagnetic waves and low-frequency noise, and deliberately destroying related documents.

However, it has been confirmed that, one year after the start of the on-site audit, the Board of Audit and Inspection referred four high-ranking officials from the Moon Jae-in administration's foreign and security sectors, including former National Security Office chief Chung Eui-yong, to the Supreme Prosecutors' Office for investigation at the end of last month.

The Special Investigation Bureau 1, which was in charge of the audit, reportedly uncovered allegations of abuse of power by these individuals in the decision-making process related to the deployment of THAAD.

Regarding this audit, Board of Audit and Inspection Chairman Choi Jae-hae stated during last month's National Assembly audit that the audit on the matter has been completed and is currently being processed internally, promising to handle it as quickly as possible.

This is KBS News, Jeong Jae-woo.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • National security chief referred to prosecution on suspicion of delaying THAAD deployment
    • 입력 2024-11-19 00:27:12
    News 9
[Anchor]

It has been confirmed that the Board of Audit and Inspection, which has been investigating allegations that the normalization of the THAAD base was intentionally delayed during the Moon Jae-in administration, has recently referred four individuals, including former National Security Office chief Chung Eui-yong, to the prosecution for investigation.

Reporter Jeong Jae-woo reports.

[Report]

In July of last year, lawmakers from the People Power Party raised suspicions regarding the 'delay in the normalization of the THAAD base'.

[Shin Won-sik/Former PPP Lawmaker/July 2023: "I urge a thorough investigation into the intentional delay and obstruction of THAAD normalization. There is a high possibility that those in power pressured to delay the environmental impact assessment."]

The Korea Defense Veterans Association requested a public audit from the Board of Audit and Inspection, and the Board has been conducting on-site audits targeting the Ministry of National Defense and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs since October of last year.

The audit targets include allegations of delaying the formation of the Environmental Impact Assessment Council, intentionally withholding measurement results such as electromagnetic waves and low-frequency noise, and deliberately destroying related documents.

However, it has been confirmed that, one year after the start of the on-site audit, the Board of Audit and Inspection referred four high-ranking officials from the Moon Jae-in administration's foreign and security sectors, including former National Security Office chief Chung Eui-yong, to the Supreme Prosecutors' Office for investigation at the end of last month.

The Special Investigation Bureau 1, which was in charge of the audit, reportedly uncovered allegations of abuse of power by these individuals in the decision-making process related to the deployment of THAAD.

Regarding this audit, Board of Audit and Inspection Chairman Choi Jae-hae stated during last month's National Assembly audit that the audit on the matter has been completed and is currently being processed internally, promising to handle it as quickly as possible.

This is KBS News, Jeong Jae-woo.
정재우
정재우 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

친명 ‘긴장감’…최민희 “비명계 움직이면 죽일 것”

친명 ‘긴장감’…최민희 “비명계 움직이면 죽일 것”
한동훈, 민생 행보 강화?…<br>“재판 지연 막겠다”

한동훈, 민생 행보 강화?…“재판 지연 막겠다”
또 다른 여론조사 업체 압수수색…대가성 의혹 커져

또 다른 여론조사 업체 압수수색…대가성 의혹 커져
“미국과 중국, 양자선택 문제 아냐…긴밀히 협력”

“미국과 중국, 양자선택 문제 아냐…긴밀히 협력”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.