News 9

Looking into whether Lee Jae-myung’s sentencing was “too harsh” based on sentencing guidelines and past cases

입력 2024.11.19 (00:27)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

There are claims within the Democratic Party that the sentence of one year in prison with a two-year probation for Representative Lee Jae-myung is excessive.

Was the sentencing truly harsher than the guidelines, and how do past cases compare?

Reporter Lee Ho-joon investigates.

[Report]

The first trial court found Representative Lee guilty, stating that he "deliberately lied for the purpose of winning the presidential election."

According to the Supreme Court's sentencing guidelines, the basic sentence for publicizing false facts for election purposes is a maximum of 10 months in prison or a fine of 8 million won.

However, if there are aggravating circumstances, the prison sentence can increase to a maximum of 2 years, and the fine can go up to 10 million won.

Aggravating circumstances are defined as important considerations regarding the candidate, significant dissemination, or prior convictions for similar offenses.

The first trial court determined that Representative Lee's statements had high dissemination due to its having used the broadcasting medium and were connected to important matters regarding the candidate's qualifications.

The court also pointed out that he had been fined for similar offenses.

Considering that there are two or more aggravating circumstances and both statements are of guilty conviction, Representative Lee's sentence could have been as high as 4 years and 6 months in prison or a fine of 22.5 million won.

The court's choice of a prison sentence, which deprives eligibility for candidacy twice as long as a fine, is analyzed as an indication that they weighed the charges to be serious.

[Park Sang-jin/KBS Advisory Lawyer: "The first trial court seems to have regarded Representative Lee's actions as a serious crime that significantly affected the fair judgment of general voters, warranting a long-term deprivation of candidacy."]

During the last presidential election, Huh Kyung-young, the honorary representative of the National Revolutionary Party, was also indicted for publicizing false facts around the same time as Representative Lee and received a sentence of 2 years in prison with 3 years of probation from the Supreme Court in April.

Representative Lee expressed his intention to appeal immediately after the first trial's verdict, and the appeal must be submitted within this week.

The prosecution has also stated that they will analyze the judgment document to decide whether to appeal.

KBS News, Lee Ho-joon.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Looking into whether Lee Jae-myung’s sentencing was “too harsh” based on sentencing guidelines and past cases
    • 입력 2024-11-19 00:27:12
    News 9
[Anchor]

There are claims within the Democratic Party that the sentence of one year in prison with a two-year probation for Representative Lee Jae-myung is excessive.

Was the sentencing truly harsher than the guidelines, and how do past cases compare?

Reporter Lee Ho-joon investigates.

[Report]

The first trial court found Representative Lee guilty, stating that he "deliberately lied for the purpose of winning the presidential election."

According to the Supreme Court's sentencing guidelines, the basic sentence for publicizing false facts for election purposes is a maximum of 10 months in prison or a fine of 8 million won.

However, if there are aggravating circumstances, the prison sentence can increase to a maximum of 2 years, and the fine can go up to 10 million won.

Aggravating circumstances are defined as important considerations regarding the candidate, significant dissemination, or prior convictions for similar offenses.

The first trial court determined that Representative Lee's statements had high dissemination due to its having used the broadcasting medium and were connected to important matters regarding the candidate's qualifications.

The court also pointed out that he had been fined for similar offenses.

Considering that there are two or more aggravating circumstances and both statements are of guilty conviction, Representative Lee's sentence could have been as high as 4 years and 6 months in prison or a fine of 22.5 million won.

The court's choice of a prison sentence, which deprives eligibility for candidacy twice as long as a fine, is analyzed as an indication that they weighed the charges to be serious.

[Park Sang-jin/KBS Advisory Lawyer: "The first trial court seems to have regarded Representative Lee's actions as a serious crime that significantly affected the fair judgment of general voters, warranting a long-term deprivation of candidacy."]

During the last presidential election, Huh Kyung-young, the honorary representative of the National Revolutionary Party, was also indicted for publicizing false facts around the same time as Representative Lee and received a sentence of 2 years in prison with 3 years of probation from the Supreme Court in April.

Representative Lee expressed his intention to appeal immediately after the first trial's verdict, and the appeal must be submitted within this week.

The prosecution has also stated that they will analyze the judgment document to decide whether to appeal.

KBS News, Lee Ho-joon.
이호준
이호준 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

친명 ‘긴장감’…최민희 “비명계 움직이면 죽일 것”

친명 ‘긴장감’…최민희 “비명계 움직이면 죽일 것”
한동훈, 민생 행보 강화?…<br>“재판 지연 막겠다”

한동훈, 민생 행보 강화?…“재판 지연 막겠다”
또 다른 여론조사 업체 압수수색…대가성 의혹 커져

또 다른 여론조사 업체 압수수색…대가성 의혹 커져
“미국과 중국, 양자선택 문제 아냐…긴밀히 협력”

“미국과 중국, 양자선택 문제 아냐…긴밀히 협력”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.