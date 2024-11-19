President Yoon on U.S.-China relations: It's about cooperation, not choice

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



President Yoon Suk Yeol, who is visiting Brazil to attend the G20 summit, expressed his stance on U.S.-China relations in an interview with local media.



He stated that it is not a matter of choosing between the two countries, but rather that he will closely cooperate in a way that contributes to the international community.



Reporter Jang Deok-soo has the story.



[Report]



The President-elect of the United States, Donald Trump, is signaling strong pressure on China in the economic and security sectors.



As the U.S.-China conflict intensifies, significant impacts on South Korea are expected, and President Yoon Suk Yeol has outlined our diplomatic direction.



He emphasized that for South Korea, it is not a matter of choosing between the U.S. and China, but that he will closely cooperate in a way that contributes to peace and prosperity in the international community.



President Yoon made it clear that the Korea-U.S. alliance is the fundamental axis of our diplomacy and that competition and cooperation must respect international norms and rules.



He also expressed his intention to strengthen strategic cooperation with the new Trump administration.



President Yoon did not forget to issue a warning regarding military cooperation between Russia and North Korea.



He stressed that they will closely coordinate with allies and friendly countries to ensure that strong and effective sanctions are implemented.



Meanwhile, after completing his APEC schedule in Peru, President Yoon has arrived in Brazil for the G20 summit.



Tonight, President Yoon will kick off the official schedule of the G20 summit with the launch ceremony of the 'Global Alliance Against Hunger and Poverty', which will last for two days.



This is Jang Deok-soo from KBS News in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.



