Prosecution investigation to probe Myung Tae-kyun's involvement in the 2022 Gyeongnam gubernatorial election
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
The Democratic Party has newly released a recording file indicating that Mr. Myung Tae-kyun exerted influence over the nomination for the Gyeongnam governorship.
This aspect also calls for an unavoidable prosecution investigation.
Reporter Lee Hyung-kwan reports.
[Report]
The Democratic Party released an additional recording of a conversation between Mr. Myung Tae-kyun and an acquaintance from early March 2022, just before the presidential election.
The recording suggests that Mr. Myung exerted influence to prevent Yoon Han-hong, a member of the People Power Party, from running in the Gyeongnam gubernatorial election.
[Myung Tae-kyun/March 2022: "Yoon Han-hong was cut off because of me. He was going to run for governor. I told then prosecutor Yoon that if Yoon Han-hong runs for (Gyeongnam) governor, Representative Hong wouldn't stay still."]
He also claimed that candidate Yoon Suk Yeol told him that he would not let Yoon (Han-hong) run for Gyeongnam governor.
[Myung Tae-kyun/March 2022: "Prosecutor Yoon called me twice to say that even if Yoon Han-hong was made the Minister of the Interior and Safety, he would not let him run for Gyeongnam governor because of 'Dr. Myung'."]
Additionally, he claimed to have introduced then-Representative Park Wan-soo, who was preparing to run for governor.
Given the allegations that Mr. Myung was deeply involved in the governor nomination process, this could lead to a prosecution investigation into the 'nomination interference' allegations.
Previously, former lawmaker Kim Young-sun stated in a call with former accounting officer Kang Hye-kyung that Governor Park benefited from Mr. Myung's actions.
[Kim Young-sun/Former Lawmaker - Kang Hye-kyung/May 2023: "Eighty percent of what Myung Tae-kyun did benefited Park Wan-soo. He became the governor of Gyeongnam."]
Mr. Myung also claimed that when candidate Yoon went out on local schedules, he met with Mrs. Kim Keon-hee at their private residence and, through her, blocked the appointment of Yoon Han-hong for presidential chief of staff.
[Myung Tae-kyun/March 2022: "(To Mrs. Kim Keon-hee) I told her, 'Yoon, you can't have him as a your chief of staff.' ... (Kim) immediately called her husband and said, 'I told Yoon Han-hong that it's not going to work out...'"]
In response, Yoon Han-hong dismissed the claims saying, "Mr. Myung's claims are all false," and Governor Park Wan-soo denied the allegations stating, "I received the nomination through the primary process."
This is KBS News Lee Hyung-kwan.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- Prosecution investigation to probe Myung Tae-kyun's involvement in the 2022 Gyeongnam gubernatorial election
-
- 입력 2024-11-19 00:27:13
The Democratic Party has newly released a recording file indicating that Mr. Myung Tae-kyun exerted influence over the nomination for the Gyeongnam governorship.
This aspect also calls for an unavoidable prosecution investigation.
Reporter Lee Hyung-kwan reports.
[Report]
The Democratic Party released an additional recording of a conversation between Mr. Myung Tae-kyun and an acquaintance from early March 2022, just before the presidential election.
The recording suggests that Mr. Myung exerted influence to prevent Yoon Han-hong, a member of the People Power Party, from running in the Gyeongnam gubernatorial election.
[Myung Tae-kyun/March 2022: "Yoon Han-hong was cut off because of me. He was going to run for governor. I told then prosecutor Yoon that if Yoon Han-hong runs for (Gyeongnam) governor, Representative Hong wouldn't stay still."]
He also claimed that candidate Yoon Suk Yeol told him that he would not let Yoon (Han-hong) run for Gyeongnam governor.
[Myung Tae-kyun/March 2022: "Prosecutor Yoon called me twice to say that even if Yoon Han-hong was made the Minister of the Interior and Safety, he would not let him run for Gyeongnam governor because of 'Dr. Myung'."]
Additionally, he claimed to have introduced then-Representative Park Wan-soo, who was preparing to run for governor.
Given the allegations that Mr. Myung was deeply involved in the governor nomination process, this could lead to a prosecution investigation into the 'nomination interference' allegations.
Previously, former lawmaker Kim Young-sun stated in a call with former accounting officer Kang Hye-kyung that Governor Park benefited from Mr. Myung's actions.
[Kim Young-sun/Former Lawmaker - Kang Hye-kyung/May 2023: "Eighty percent of what Myung Tae-kyun did benefited Park Wan-soo. He became the governor of Gyeongnam."]
Mr. Myung also claimed that when candidate Yoon went out on local schedules, he met with Mrs. Kim Keon-hee at their private residence and, through her, blocked the appointment of Yoon Han-hong for presidential chief of staff.
[Myung Tae-kyun/March 2022: "(To Mrs. Kim Keon-hee) I told her, 'Yoon, you can't have him as a your chief of staff.' ... (Kim) immediately called her husband and said, 'I told Yoon Han-hong that it's not going to work out...'"]
In response, Yoon Han-hong dismissed the claims saying, "Mr. Myung's claims are all false," and Governor Park Wan-soo denied the allegations stating, "I received the nomination through the primary process."
This is KBS News Lee Hyung-kwan.
-
-
이형관 기자 parole@kbs.co.kr이형관 기자의 기사 모음
-
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
준비중입니다.
-
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.