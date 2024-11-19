Mountain villages in Gangwon Province prepare for winter

동영상 고정 취소

In Gangwon Province, known as the land of winter, preparations for the cold season are in full swing.



With the arrival of the season for dried pollack, which deepens in flavor with the cold winds, drying racks have been set up all over Daegwallyeong, and ski resorts are also preparing for opening.



Jeong Myeong-gu reports.



[Report]



White snowstorms continue to fall.



The ski slopes have quickly turned into snowy fields.



With the opening scheduled for the end of this month, the production of artificial snow has officially begun.



As the morning low temperature in Daegwallyeong drops to minus 6.1 degrees Celsius, a distinct winter landscape is being created.



[Choi Mi-sun/Incheon resident: "I came to ride the cable car to see the autumn... But it feels like winter has come with the first snow, and I’m really happy."]



The 'Hanwoo Test Center' located at an altitude of 800 meters is also busy.



Thick clothing is being put on calves that are about two months old to protect them from the cold.



Warm heat lamps are turned on, and fresh sawdust is laid down to help maintain their body temperature.



Hay and corn have also been prepared to feed over 800 Hanwoo cattle until next spring.



[Jin Sil/Hanwoo Research Institute, National Institute of Animal Science: "The barn managing the young calves turns on heat lamps to manage their body temperature and keeps the barn floor dry."]



Throughout the winter, drying racks for pollack, known as 'deokdae', will be set up all over Daegwallyeong to make dried pollack until next spring.



The work of hanging pollack here is expected to intensify in December when temperatures drop further.



In the mountainous villages of Gangwon Province, where winter arrives the earliest, people are busy preparing for the cold due to the sudden harsh chill.



This is Jeong Myeong-gu from KBS News.



