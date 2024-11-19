News 9

Seoul experiences first sub-zero temperatures for autumn season, "sudden cold" nationwide

[Anchor]

The temperature has dropped significantly, making the cold feel harsh today.

Today (Nov. 18), Seoul recorded its first sub-zero temperature of the fall season.

Due to the sudden drop in temperature, clothing of the people has also changed significantly.

Reporter Kim Bo-dam has the story.

[Report]

Merchants at the fruit market, who start their day a bit earlier than others, are busy moving fruit boxes with hats covering their heads.

With the morning air feeling different, they have taken out their heaters for the first time.

[Kim Kwang-hwe/Yangcheon Fruit Market Merchant: "I just opened the heater today. Until yesterday, it was so warm that I was wearing short sleeves, but today the weather suddenly got cold."]

Office workers surprised by the 'sudden cold' are wrapped in thick coats and scarves as they hurry to work.

It feels like winter has come too quickly, which is a bit disappointing.

[Lee Dong-chang/Seoul Yeongdeungpo District: "I changed my clothes before coming out. It seems like the leaves are disappearing quickly. It feels like winter is coming early."]

Due to the unexpected cold, long lines have formed as people seek a warm lunch.

[Ja Gwang-myeong/Free Meal Service Operator: "(Usually) we serve around 400 people. As you can see today, it’s definitely over 400, right? It’s probably close to 500 now. Everyone gathered here because it’s cold."]

They are trying to warm their frozen bodies with a hearty meal after waiting since morning.

[Park Hee-dong/Seoul Jongno District: "I’m really grateful for the meal on such a cold day."]

Today, Seoul's lowest temperature was negative 0.7 degrees Celsius, marking the first sub-zero temperature of the fall season.

In particular, the temperature dropped suddenly by about 10 degrees compared to yesterday (Nov. 17), making the perceived temperature even lower.

The Korea Meteorological Administration has stated that cold weather, lower than average years, will continue until tomorrow (Nov. 19) morning, urging people to take care of their health against the sudden temperature changes.

This is KBS News, Kim Bo-dam.

