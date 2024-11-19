Israel conducts airstrikes on over 200 locations in Lebanon
Hostilities continue in the Middle East.
Discussions on a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip have been halted, and despite the U.S. and Lebanon negotiating a ceasefire, Israel has conducted extensive airstrikes against Hezbollah.
This is Kim Gae-hyung reporting from Dubai.
[Report]
The Israeli military's airstrikes have engulfed various areas in downtown Beirut, Lebanon, in flames.
The attacks continued throughout the day.
It has been over a month since the Israeli military last bombed downtown Beirut.
[Beirut Citizen: "When the airstrikes occurred, everyone in the supermarket was terrified. My wife was also scared. I said it was nothing serious, but I was scared too."]
It has been reported that Hezbollah spokesperson Mohammed Afif has been killed in this airstrike.
Ahif, who was a close aide to Hezbollah leader Nasrallah, who died in a bombing in September, managed Hezbollah's own broadcast station, Al-Manar TV.
The Israeli military stated that it has bombed over 200 military targets in Lebanon.
[Antonio Guterres/UN Secretary-General: "Peace in Gaza, with an immediate ceasefire, the immediate release of all hostages..."]
Moreover, the bombing occurred just a day before the visit of a U.S. special envoy to discuss a ceasefire with Lebanon.
There are claims that Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, who is suspected of intentionally leaking classified documents related to the Gaza war to create favorable public opinion, has a connection to this attack due to his weakened position.
The Gaza war is in a situation where discussions on a ceasefire have effectively been halted, while pro-Israel figures have been nominated for the upcoming Trump administration.
As analyses suggest that the pro-Israel stance of the second Trump administration may be more overt than during the first, attention is focused on solutions to the Middle East conflict.
This is Kim Gae-hyung from KBS News in Dubai.
