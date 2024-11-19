Israel conducts airstrikes on over 200 locations in Lebanon

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Hostilities continue in the Middle East.



Discussions on a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip have been halted, and despite the U.S. and Lebanon negotiating a ceasefire, Israel has conducted extensive airstrikes against Hezbollah.



This is Kim Gae-hyung reporting from Dubai.



[Report]



The Israeli military's airstrikes have engulfed various areas in downtown Beirut, Lebanon, in flames.



The attacks continued throughout the day.



It has been over a month since the Israeli military last bombed downtown Beirut.



[Beirut Citizen: "When the airstrikes occurred, everyone in the supermarket was terrified. My wife was also scared. I said it was nothing serious, but I was scared too."]



It has been reported that Hezbollah spokesperson Mohammed Afif has been killed in this airstrike.



Ahif, who was a close aide to Hezbollah leader Nasrallah, who died in a bombing in September, managed Hezbollah's own broadcast station, Al-Manar TV.



The Israeli military stated that it has bombed over 200 military targets in Lebanon.



[Antonio Guterres/UN Secretary-General: "Peace in Gaza, with an immediate ceasefire, the immediate release of all hostages..."]



Moreover, the bombing occurred just a day before the visit of a U.S. special envoy to discuss a ceasefire with Lebanon.



There are claims that Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, who is suspected of intentionally leaking classified documents related to the Gaza war to create favorable public opinion, has a connection to this attack due to his weakened position.



The Gaza war is in a situation where discussions on a ceasefire have effectively been halted, while pro-Israel figures have been nominated for the upcoming Trump administration.



As analyses suggest that the pro-Israel stance of the second Trump administration may be more overt than during the first, attention is focused on solutions to the Middle East conflict.



This is Kim Gae-hyung from KBS News in Dubai.



