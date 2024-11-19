News 9

Israel conducts airstrikes on over 200 locations in Lebanon

입력 2024.11.19 (00:27)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Hostilities continue in the Middle East.

Discussions on a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip have been halted, and despite the U.S. and Lebanon negotiating a ceasefire, Israel has conducted extensive airstrikes against Hezbollah.

This is Kim Gae-hyung reporting from Dubai.

[Report]

The Israeli military's airstrikes have engulfed various areas in downtown Beirut, Lebanon, in flames.

The attacks continued throughout the day.

It has been over a month since the Israeli military last bombed downtown Beirut.

[Beirut Citizen: "When the airstrikes occurred, everyone in the supermarket was terrified. My wife was also scared. I said it was nothing serious, but I was scared too."]

It has been reported that Hezbollah spokesperson Mohammed Afif has been killed in this airstrike.

Ahif, who was a close aide to Hezbollah leader Nasrallah, who died in a bombing in September, managed Hezbollah's own broadcast station, Al-Manar TV.

The Israeli military stated that it has bombed over 200 military targets in Lebanon.

[Antonio Guterres/UN Secretary-General: "Peace in Gaza, with an immediate ceasefire, the immediate release of all hostages..."]

Moreover, the bombing occurred just a day before the visit of a U.S. special envoy to discuss a ceasefire with Lebanon.

There are claims that Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, who is suspected of intentionally leaking classified documents related to the Gaza war to create favorable public opinion, has a connection to this attack due to his weakened position.

The Gaza war is in a situation where discussions on a ceasefire have effectively been halted, while pro-Israel figures have been nominated for the upcoming Trump administration.

As analyses suggest that the pro-Israel stance of the second Trump administration may be more overt than during the first, attention is focused on solutions to the Middle East conflict.

This is Kim Gae-hyung from KBS News in Dubai.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Israel conducts airstrikes on over 200 locations in Lebanon
    • 입력 2024-11-19 00:27:16
    News 9
[Anchor]

Hostilities continue in the Middle East.

Discussions on a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip have been halted, and despite the U.S. and Lebanon negotiating a ceasefire, Israel has conducted extensive airstrikes against Hezbollah.

This is Kim Gae-hyung reporting from Dubai.

[Report]

The Israeli military's airstrikes have engulfed various areas in downtown Beirut, Lebanon, in flames.

The attacks continued throughout the day.

It has been over a month since the Israeli military last bombed downtown Beirut.

[Beirut Citizen: "When the airstrikes occurred, everyone in the supermarket was terrified. My wife was also scared. I said it was nothing serious, but I was scared too."]

It has been reported that Hezbollah spokesperson Mohammed Afif has been killed in this airstrike.

Ahif, who was a close aide to Hezbollah leader Nasrallah, who died in a bombing in September, managed Hezbollah's own broadcast station, Al-Manar TV.

The Israeli military stated that it has bombed over 200 military targets in Lebanon.

[Antonio Guterres/UN Secretary-General: "Peace in Gaza, with an immediate ceasefire, the immediate release of all hostages..."]

Moreover, the bombing occurred just a day before the visit of a U.S. special envoy to discuss a ceasefire with Lebanon.

There are claims that Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, who is suspected of intentionally leaking classified documents related to the Gaza war to create favorable public opinion, has a connection to this attack due to his weakened position.

The Gaza war is in a situation where discussions on a ceasefire have effectively been halted, while pro-Israel figures have been nominated for the upcoming Trump administration.

As analyses suggest that the pro-Israel stance of the second Trump administration may be more overt than during the first, attention is focused on solutions to the Middle East conflict.

This is Kim Gae-hyung from KBS News in Dubai.
김개형
김개형 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

친명 ‘긴장감’…최민희 “비명계 움직이면 죽일 것”

친명 ‘긴장감’…최민희 “비명계 움직이면 죽일 것”
한동훈, 민생 행보 강화?…<br>“재판 지연 막겠다”

한동훈, 민생 행보 강화?…“재판 지연 막겠다”
또 다른 여론조사 업체 압수수색…대가성 의혹 커져

또 다른 여론조사 업체 압수수색…대가성 의혹 커져
“미국과 중국, 양자선택 문제 아냐…긴밀히 협력”

“미국과 중국, 양자선택 문제 아냐…긴밀히 협력”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.