Fair Trade Commission reports Kiturami to prosecution for technology theft

The Fair Trade Commission has reported Kiturami Gas Boiler and Kiturami Holdings to the prosecution for stealing technical data from subcontractors and has decided to impose a corrective order and a fine of 954 million won.



Kiturami and others are suspected of violating the subcontracting law by stealing 32 pieces of technical data from a subcontractor that supplied boiler sensors since 2020 and supplying products to a Chinese company.



