Controversy over qualifications of Trump's loyalist cabinet

[Anchor]



The controversy is growing over the allegations of sexual misconduct against the Attorney General and Defense Secretary nominees, who have been mentioned as part of President Trump's unconventional appointments.



There are also complaints from Trump's aides regarding Elon Musk, who has received Trump's unwavering trust.



Kim Ji-sook reports from Washington.



[Report]



The most problematic figure is the Attorney General nominee, Matt Gaetz, who has been accused of soliciting sex from a minor.



With the emergence of a witness, the confirmation in the Senate, where the Republicans hold a majority, is also in jeopardy.



[Susan Collins / U.S. Republican Senator: "It involves a background check, an investigation by the committee and public hearings at which he can be fully questioned."]



The Defense Secretary nominee, Pete Hegseth, is also under scrutiny after it was revealed that he reached a private settlement following a police investigation into allegations of sexual assault.



Robert Kennedy Jr., nominated as Secretary of Health and Human Services, has faced questions about his qualifications due to statements claiming that vaccines cause autism.



Critics point out that all these appointments were made solely based on loyalty, without the usual vetting of experience and qualifications.



[Todd Belt / Political Science Professor, George Washington University: "Loyalty is absolutely number on for Donald Trump. He wants people who will help him get done the things he wants to do which includes getting revenge on his enemies."]



Complaints from Trump's aides about Elon Musk, who is intervening in appointments backed by Trump's trust, are also increasing.



There are even internal criticisms suggesting that "Musk is acting like a 'co-president'."



In fact, Brendan Carr, a close associate of Musk, has been nominated as the chairman of the Federal Communications Commission, which oversees U.S. broadcasting and telecommunications policy.



As President-elect Trump seeks to avoid the Senate confirmation process by requesting a recess, there are indications that John Thune, elected as the Republican Senate Minority Leader, is under scrutiny.



This is Kim Ji-sook from KBS News in Washington.



