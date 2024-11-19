News 9

Biden authorizes Ukraine to strike Russia using U.S.-supplied long-range missiles

입력 2024.11.19 (00:27)

[Anchor]

President Biden has authorized Ukraine to strike Russian territory with U.S.-supplied long-range missiles.

This is in response to the DPRK's troop deployment and weapons support.

Russia has reacted by claiming that the U.S. is pouring fuel on fire.

This is reporter Lee Hwa-jin from Paris.

[Report]

A light flashes, and a missile soars into the sky, spewing white smoke.

This is the 'ATACMS' missile from the tactical missile system provided to Ukraine by the Biden administration last October.

With a range of 300 km, it carries dozens of submunitions that can devastate a specific area as they scatter in the descent phase.

According to The New York Times, President Biden has reportedly allowed the use of this missile to strike Russian territory.

Foreign media have reported that military facilities in the conflict zone of Kursk and the Russian-occupied Crimean Peninsula are likely targets.

[Volodymyr Zelensky/President of Ukraine: "Attacks are not just made with words; the missiles will speak for themselves."]

Until now, the U.S. has restricted the use of ATACMS due to concerns of the war escalating, but U.S. officials explained that this is a response to the close ties between North Korea and Russia, including the deployment of DPRK troops.

However, there are analyses suggesting that it will be difficult to change the situation on the ground, and the head of EU foreign affairs has also urged for the approval of long-range missile use.

[Josep Borrell/High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy: "I've been saying once and again that Ukraine should be able to use the arms we have provided to them in order to, not only to stop the arrow but also to be able to hit the archers."]

In response, Russia claimed that "the U.S. is pouring fuel on the conflict and further escalating tensions," asserting that "the intervention in the conflict is entering a new phase."

Meanwhile, Russia has conducted large-scale bombings of Ukraine's energy facilities.

Ukraine has announced temporary power outages for recovery efforts, raising alarms for winter preparations.

This is Lee Hwa-jin from KBS News in Paris.

[Anchor]

President Biden has authorized Ukraine to strike Russian territory with U.S.-supplied long-range missiles.

This is in response to the DPRK's troop deployment and weapons support.

Russia has reacted by claiming that the U.S. is pouring fuel on fire.

This is reporter Lee Hwa-jin from Paris.

[Report]

A light flashes, and a missile soars into the sky, spewing white smoke.

This is the 'ATACMS' missile from the tactical missile system provided to Ukraine by the Biden administration last October.

With a range of 300 km, it carries dozens of submunitions that can devastate a specific area as they scatter in the descent phase.

According to The New York Times, President Biden has reportedly allowed the use of this missile to strike Russian territory.

Foreign media have reported that military facilities in the conflict zone of Kursk and the Russian-occupied Crimean Peninsula are likely targets.

[Volodymyr Zelensky/President of Ukraine: "Attacks are not just made with words; the missiles will speak for themselves."]

Until now, the U.S. has restricted the use of ATACMS due to concerns of the war escalating, but U.S. officials explained that this is a response to the close ties between North Korea and Russia, including the deployment of DPRK troops.

However, there are analyses suggesting that it will be difficult to change the situation on the ground, and the head of EU foreign affairs has also urged for the approval of long-range missile use.

[Josep Borrell/High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy: "I've been saying once and again that Ukraine should be able to use the arms we have provided to them in order to, not only to stop the arrow but also to be able to hit the archers."]

In response, Russia claimed that "the U.S. is pouring fuel on the conflict and further escalating tensions," asserting that "the intervention in the conflict is entering a new phase."

Meanwhile, Russia has conducted large-scale bombings of Ukraine's energy facilities.

Ukraine has announced temporary power outages for recovery efforts, raising alarms for winter preparations.

This is Lee Hwa-jin from KBS News in Paris.
