News 9

Urgent need to resolve overcrowding in correctional facilities as inmates file lawsuits citing human rights violations

입력 2024.11.19 (00:27)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The number of inmates in correctional facilities is increasing every year, but there is a significant shortage of accommodation space.

As a result, there have been cases where inmates claim that their human rights have been violated and file for damages against the state.

It is necessary to expand or build new correctional facilities, but this is not an easy task.

Reporter Park Young-min has the story.

[Report]

The Anyang Correctional Facility, built in 1963, is the oldest prison in the country.

As we enter the housing unit, we see rooms lined up along one side of the hallway.

This is a 'shared room' where several inmates live together.

The area of this room, including the bathroom, is about 26 square meters, designed to accommodate 9 people.

However, there are currently 11 people staying here.

Because of this, clashes among inmates are frequent during the hot summer months.

[Lee Seong-bo/Head of Security at Anyang Correctional Facility: "Heat comes in straight from above, and when the inmates are close to each other, it gets hot, which leads to irritation and fights, and even assaults..."]

The occupancy rate of 54 correctional facilities nationwide, including prisons and detention centers, has fluctuated over the years and currently stands at 126%.

After the Constitutional Court's decision in 2016 that overcrowding violates human dignity and is unconstitutional, the government seemed to be addressing the issue, and the occupancy rate appeared to decrease, but government efforts has slowed, and the occupancy rate has now increased again.

There have been cases where the government has compensated inmates who have filed lawsuits citing human rights violations.

Following a Supreme Court ruling that stated it is illegal for the accommodation space to be less than 2 square meters per person, nearly 40 million won has been paid in compensation so far.

The correctional authorities, facing urgent pressure, plan to build 6 new prisons and detention centers by 2028 and relocate 7 others.

However, this is also not easy.

Residents in the areas set for relocation are strongly opposed, and some residents are even demanding the relocation of existing prisons.

Experts emphasize that to expedite the construction of correctional facilities, various benefits must be provided to persuade the local residents.

[Geum Yong-myung/Director of the Correctional Research Institute/Former Head of Andong Correctional Facility: "A specific deparment dedicated to conflict management needs to be established within the correctional headquarters. (That department should) continuously persuade and explain to local residents. (Currently,) the resolution is left entirely to the local government."]

To fulfill the purpose of correctional facilities in rehabilitating offenders, resolving overcrowding cannot be delayed any longer.

[Shin Dong-yoon/Head of Anyang Correctional Facility: "(When inmates) go out and reoffend, it incurs social costs. Ensuring appropriate correction and rehabilitation would be more beneficial for the country."]

The correctional authorities have stated that they will form a cooperative committee with local residents and discuss with relevant agencies to gradually alleviate overcrowding.

KBS News, Park Young-min.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Urgent need to resolve overcrowding in correctional facilities as inmates file lawsuits citing human rights violations
    • 입력 2024-11-19 00:27:18
    News 9
[Anchor]

The number of inmates in correctional facilities is increasing every year, but there is a significant shortage of accommodation space.

As a result, there have been cases where inmates claim that their human rights have been violated and file for damages against the state.

It is necessary to expand or build new correctional facilities, but this is not an easy task.

Reporter Park Young-min has the story.

[Report]

The Anyang Correctional Facility, built in 1963, is the oldest prison in the country.

As we enter the housing unit, we see rooms lined up along one side of the hallway.

This is a 'shared room' where several inmates live together.

The area of this room, including the bathroom, is about 26 square meters, designed to accommodate 9 people.

However, there are currently 11 people staying here.

Because of this, clashes among inmates are frequent during the hot summer months.

[Lee Seong-bo/Head of Security at Anyang Correctional Facility: "Heat comes in straight from above, and when the inmates are close to each other, it gets hot, which leads to irritation and fights, and even assaults..."]

The occupancy rate of 54 correctional facilities nationwide, including prisons and detention centers, has fluctuated over the years and currently stands at 126%.

After the Constitutional Court's decision in 2016 that overcrowding violates human dignity and is unconstitutional, the government seemed to be addressing the issue, and the occupancy rate appeared to decrease, but government efforts has slowed, and the occupancy rate has now increased again.

There have been cases where the government has compensated inmates who have filed lawsuits citing human rights violations.

Following a Supreme Court ruling that stated it is illegal for the accommodation space to be less than 2 square meters per person, nearly 40 million won has been paid in compensation so far.

The correctional authorities, facing urgent pressure, plan to build 6 new prisons and detention centers by 2028 and relocate 7 others.

However, this is also not easy.

Residents in the areas set for relocation are strongly opposed, and some residents are even demanding the relocation of existing prisons.

Experts emphasize that to expedite the construction of correctional facilities, various benefits must be provided to persuade the local residents.

[Geum Yong-myung/Director of the Correctional Research Institute/Former Head of Andong Correctional Facility: "A specific deparment dedicated to conflict management needs to be established within the correctional headquarters. (That department should) continuously persuade and explain to local residents. (Currently,) the resolution is left entirely to the local government."]

To fulfill the purpose of correctional facilities in rehabilitating offenders, resolving overcrowding cannot be delayed any longer.

[Shin Dong-yoon/Head of Anyang Correctional Facility: "(When inmates) go out and reoffend, it incurs social costs. Ensuring appropriate correction and rehabilitation would be more beneficial for the country."]

The correctional authorities have stated that they will form a cooperative committee with local residents and discuss with relevant agencies to gradually alleviate overcrowding.

KBS News, Park Young-min.
박영민
박영민 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

친명 ‘긴장감’…최민희 “비명계 움직이면 죽일 것”

친명 ‘긴장감’…최민희 “비명계 움직이면 죽일 것”
한동훈, 민생 행보 강화?…<br>“재판 지연 막겠다”

한동훈, 민생 행보 강화?…“재판 지연 막겠다”
또 다른 여론조사 업체 압수수색…대가성 의혹 커져

또 다른 여론조사 업체 압수수색…대가성 의혹 커져
“미국과 중국, 양자선택 문제 아냐…긴밀히 협력”

“미국과 중국, 양자선택 문제 아냐…긴밀히 협력”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.