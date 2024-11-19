Urgent need to resolve overcrowding in correctional facilities as inmates file lawsuits citing human rights violations

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The number of inmates in correctional facilities is increasing every year, but there is a significant shortage of accommodation space.



As a result, there have been cases where inmates claim that their human rights have been violated and file for damages against the state.



It is necessary to expand or build new correctional facilities, but this is not an easy task.



Reporter Park Young-min has the story.



[Report]



The Anyang Correctional Facility, built in 1963, is the oldest prison in the country.



As we enter the housing unit, we see rooms lined up along one side of the hallway.



This is a 'shared room' where several inmates live together.



The area of this room, including the bathroom, is about 26 square meters, designed to accommodate 9 people.



However, there are currently 11 people staying here.



Because of this, clashes among inmates are frequent during the hot summer months.



[Lee Seong-bo/Head of Security at Anyang Correctional Facility: "Heat comes in straight from above, and when the inmates are close to each other, it gets hot, which leads to irritation and fights, and even assaults..."]



The occupancy rate of 54 correctional facilities nationwide, including prisons and detention centers, has fluctuated over the years and currently stands at 126%.



After the Constitutional Court's decision in 2016 that overcrowding violates human dignity and is unconstitutional, the government seemed to be addressing the issue, and the occupancy rate appeared to decrease, but government efforts has slowed, and the occupancy rate has now increased again.



There have been cases where the government has compensated inmates who have filed lawsuits citing human rights violations.



Following a Supreme Court ruling that stated it is illegal for the accommodation space to be less than 2 square meters per person, nearly 40 million won has been paid in compensation so far.



The correctional authorities, facing urgent pressure, plan to build 6 new prisons and detention centers by 2028 and relocate 7 others.



However, this is also not easy.



Residents in the areas set for relocation are strongly opposed, and some residents are even demanding the relocation of existing prisons.



Experts emphasize that to expedite the construction of correctional facilities, various benefits must be provided to persuade the local residents.



[Geum Yong-myung/Director of the Correctional Research Institute/Former Head of Andong Correctional Facility: "A specific deparment dedicated to conflict management needs to be established within the correctional headquarters. (That department should) continuously persuade and explain to local residents. (Currently,) the resolution is left entirely to the local government."]



To fulfill the purpose of correctional facilities in rehabilitating offenders, resolving overcrowding cannot be delayed any longer.



[Shin Dong-yoon/Head of Anyang Correctional Facility: "(When inmates) go out and reoffend, it incurs social costs. Ensuring appropriate correction and rehabilitation would be more beneficial for the country."]



The correctional authorities have stated that they will form a cooperative committee with local residents and discuss with relevant agencies to gradually alleviate overcrowding.



KBS News, Park Young-min.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!