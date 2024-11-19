Virtual reality rechnology expands in medicine, from anatomy to rehabilitation

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



As virtual reality technology rapidly advances, it is being utilized in various industries.



In the medical field, related technologies are also receiving significant attention.



They are being used in various ways, from anatomy practice to rehabilitation exercises.



To what extent has it progressed? Reporter Hwang Jeong-ho has the story.



[Report]



When wearing a virtual reality device, a surgical table and experimental animals appear.



This is a virtual reality version of anatomy practice data, allowing users to feel tactile sensations during the dissection process through the device in their hands.



It has become possible to perform abdominal incisions and organ extractions on experimental animals in a virtual laboratory.



[Yoon Won-seok/Executive Director of Raon Meta: "There is a significant advantage in that you can have a similar experience without harming animals. We are collaborating with hospitals for joint development, and it is being distributed to one hospital."]



This man, who is using a virtual reality device and repeatedly extending his hands, is undergoing rehabilitation exercises.



By simply following a virtual expert, he can perform about 40 rehabilitation movements on his own.



[Jung Seong-hoon/Director of the Shoulder and Arm Center at Yonsei Sarang Hospital: "We divide the treatment into the initial phase, two to three months later, and six months later, to make it easier for patients to see..."]



Integrating virtual reality technology into the medical field is evaluated to have great growth potential as it can reduce costs and, especially, enhance safety.



[Ryu Eun-seok/Head of the Department of Realistic Media Engineering at Sungkyunkwan University: "When three-dimensional spatial data is compressed and played back, it can be continuously reproduced, which will significantly improve academic performance."]



However, the slow development pace of lightweight, high-performance devices and the expansion of the market falling short of expectations are seen as limitations.



This is KBS News, Hwang Jeong-ho.



