The Korean Medical Association's Emergency Committee officially launches with residents and medical students as members

The Emergency Response Committee of the Korean Medical Association was officially launched today (Nov. 18).



A large number of resigning residents and medical students have joined.



The committee stated that they will continue to fight if the government does not change, demanding accountability for those responsible for increasing medical school admissions.



Reporter Jou Hyun-ji has the details.



[Report]



Formed after the impeachment of former president Lim Hyun-taek, the Emergency Response Committee of the Korean Medical Association officially launched today.



The committee is led by Chairman Park Hyung-wook, along with three residents and three medical students, including Park Dan, the chair of the Korean Intern Resident Association.



40% of the 15 committee members are residents and medical students.



The voices of the residents and medical students, who have been in conflict with the existing leadership of the association, are expected to gain strength moving forward as they become the core of the committee.



[Resigned Resident/Voice Altered: "I hope that the residents participating in the committee will decide on which issues we need to raise our voices louder for, and voice them."]



Chairman Park Hyung-wook also stated that opinions from residents and medical students should be sought regarding participation in the bipartisan legislative council.



However, he added that he is skeptical about the progress.



He urged the government to first show 'trust' for negotiations and demanded accountability for those responsible for increasing medical school admissions.



He also stated that the aftereffects of the abrupt increases will last for over ten years, calling for the government to take responsibility.



[Park Hyung-wook/Chairman of the Emergency Response Committee: "If there is no significant change from the government, the Emergency Response Committee of the Korean Medical Association will have no choice but to continue resisting and fighting against the government's medical mismanagement."]



The committee will hold its first meeting this week to discuss future schedules and operational methods.



This is KBS News, Ju Hyun-ji.



