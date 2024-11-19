Philippines main island hit by sixth typhoon in one month, super typhoon ‘Man-Yi’ forces 750,000 people to evacuate

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Another typhoon, 'Man-Yi', has struck the Philippines, which recently suffered significant damage from a previous typhoon.



With strong winds and heavy rain, 750,000 people have evacuated in areas including the capital, Manila, and major airports were temporarily closed, leading to ongoing damage.



This is reporter Jung Yun-seop.



[Report]



A massive storm surge crashes onto the coast.



After hitting the levee, it covers the roads.



Fire trucks dispatched are helpless against waves as tall as houses.



[Philippines GMA News Report: "The fierce waves have hit some coasts of Catanduanes Island."]



Sea water is overflowing into homes, and metal roofs are being torn off onto the streets.



On the 16th local time, Super Typhoon 'Man-Yi' struck the eastern Philippines.



With maximum wind speeds of 240 km/h and heavy rain, many areas were flooded and houses collapsed.



[Glenda Riamas/Evacuated Resident: "We had to evacuate early before the rain started. Thanks to that, my children are safe."]



The exact number of casualties has not yet been tallied, but at least one person is reported dead.



Over 20 airports were temporarily closed, and the number of evacuees in the capital, Manila, reached 750,000.



Typhoon 'Man-Yii' is the sixth typhoon to hit the Philippines in the past month, following a previous typhoon that resulted in over 160 deaths.



[Melchor Villela/Evacuated Resident: "We are fearful because of the disasters that have already occurred, like floods and strong winds."]



In particular, last week, four typhoons were simultaneously active in the western Pacific.



This is the first occurrence of such a phenomenon since statistics began in 1951 for the month of November.



Experts point out that this phenomenon is caused by climate change.



They specifically note that extreme weather events like typhoons and heatwaves are intensifying in Southeast Asia.



This is Jung Yun-seop reporting from Bangkok for KBS News.



