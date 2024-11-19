Erling Haaland's hat-trick leads Norway to Nations League A promotion

동영상 고정 취소

In the UEFA Nations League, Norway's Erling Haaland recorded a hat-trick, leading his team to promotion to League A.



Let's go to the 23rd minute of the first half of the final match of the Nations League.



Haaland would not miss the ball that came off the goalkeeper.



He easily scores the opening goal.



This time, he jumps high and scores with his head!



He truly is a player whose whole body is a weapon.



In the 25th minute of the second half, Haaland completes his hat-trick with a quick shot for the third goal.



Thanks to Haaland's performance, Norway has been promoted to League A of the Nations League for the first time in history.



I hope to see Haaland in the World Cup someday.



This is a free kick taken by France's Lucas Digne, and you need to pay close attention.



The ball shook the net with a sharp trajectory, but it is recorded as an own goal?



Upon closer inspection, the ball hit the crossbar and then struck the back of the goalkeeper's head, resulting in an own goal by Italy's Guglielmo Vicario.



