‘Little Giant’ Kim Sun-bin's dream is not about permanent number retirement
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
The 165cm tall giant, Kim Sun-bin, who led KIA Tigers to victory in the Korean Series, has been named MVP and delivered a message of hope.
Overcoming prejudice, Kim Sun-bin has a grand goal he wishes to achieve.
Reporter Hamurim has heard about Kim Sun-bin's dream.
[Report]
This could be one of the scenes that baseball fans will remember for a long time from this Korean Series.
Kim Sun-bin, reminiscent of Lee Yong-kyu, faces a relentless battle against Samsung Lions ace, Won Tae-in.
After a fierce 10-pitch battle, Kim Sun-bin hit a double, and although about three weeks have passed since he was named MVP, he still holds onto that moment.
[Kim Sun-bin/KIA Tigers: "Hearing things like 'You can't do it because you're short' and 'You'll retire in a few years' was probably the hardest for me. I feel like I've completely broken that prejudice, and I'm happy that I've given some hope to shorter players."]
Due to his small stature of 165cm, Kim Sun-bin has had to fight against all kinds of prejudice.
During a time when he was overshadowed by the significant height difference with Choi Hee-seop, he was excluded from the 2009 Korean Series roster and even experienced a phobia of catching fly balls, but he overcame it through hard work.
[Kim Sun-bin/KIA Tigers: "After all the other players trained with Coach Kim Min-ho, I stayed a bit longer to train. It was a trauma for me, but as I worked to overcome it, I became more comfortable."]
Players of smaller stature, like 163cm Kim Ji-chan and Kim Seong-yoon, are gaining courage by looking at the path Kim Sun-bin has walked.
The 18-year professional player, known as the 'small giant,' has his sights set on the legendary Lee Jong-beom's records.
[Kim Sun-bin/KIA Tigers: "It would be nice to have my number retired permanently, but I think that might be a bit difficult. No player has ever hit 2,000 hits for the KIA Tigers. I really want to achieve that 2,000 hits."]
This is KBS News, Hamurim.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- ‘Little Giant’ Kim Sun-bin's dream is not about permanent number retirement
-
- 입력 2024-11-19 00:52:14
The 165cm tall giant, Kim Sun-bin, who led KIA Tigers to victory in the Korean Series, has been named MVP and delivered a message of hope.
Overcoming prejudice, Kim Sun-bin has a grand goal he wishes to achieve.
Reporter Hamurim has heard about Kim Sun-bin's dream.
[Report]
This could be one of the scenes that baseball fans will remember for a long time from this Korean Series.
Kim Sun-bin, reminiscent of Lee Yong-kyu, faces a relentless battle against Samsung Lions ace, Won Tae-in.
After a fierce 10-pitch battle, Kim Sun-bin hit a double, and although about three weeks have passed since he was named MVP, he still holds onto that moment.
[Kim Sun-bin/KIA Tigers: "Hearing things like 'You can't do it because you're short' and 'You'll retire in a few years' was probably the hardest for me. I feel like I've completely broken that prejudice, and I'm happy that I've given some hope to shorter players."]
Due to his small stature of 165cm, Kim Sun-bin has had to fight against all kinds of prejudice.
During a time when he was overshadowed by the significant height difference with Choi Hee-seop, he was excluded from the 2009 Korean Series roster and even experienced a phobia of catching fly balls, but he overcame it through hard work.
[Kim Sun-bin/KIA Tigers: "After all the other players trained with Coach Kim Min-ho, I stayed a bit longer to train. It was a trauma for me, but as I worked to overcome it, I became more comfortable."]
Players of smaller stature, like 163cm Kim Ji-chan and Kim Seong-yoon, are gaining courage by looking at the path Kim Sun-bin has walked.
The 18-year professional player, known as the 'small giant,' has his sights set on the legendary Lee Jong-beom's records.
[Kim Sun-bin/KIA Tigers: "It would be nice to have my number retired permanently, but I think that might be a bit difficult. No player has ever hit 2,000 hits for the KIA Tigers. I really want to achieve that 2,000 hits."]
This is KBS News, Hamurim.
-
-
하무림 기자 hagosu@kbs.co.kr하무림 기자의 기사 모음
-
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
준비중입니다.
-
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.