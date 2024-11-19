News 9

‘Little Giant’ Kim Sun-bin's dream is not about permanent number retirement

입력 2024.11.19 (00:52)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The 165cm tall giant, Kim Sun-bin, who led KIA Tigers to victory in the Korean Series, has been named MVP and delivered a message of hope.

Overcoming prejudice, Kim Sun-bin has a grand goal he wishes to achieve.

Reporter Hamurim has heard about Kim Sun-bin's dream.

[Report]

This could be one of the scenes that baseball fans will remember for a long time from this Korean Series.

Kim Sun-bin, reminiscent of Lee Yong-kyu, faces a relentless battle against Samsung Lions ace, Won Tae-in.

After a fierce 10-pitch battle, Kim Sun-bin hit a double, and although about three weeks have passed since he was named MVP, he still holds onto that moment.

[Kim Sun-bin/KIA Tigers: "Hearing things like 'You can't do it because you're short' and 'You'll retire in a few years' was probably the hardest for me. I feel like I've completely broken that prejudice, and I'm happy that I've given some hope to shorter players."]

Due to his small stature of 165cm, Kim Sun-bin has had to fight against all kinds of prejudice.

During a time when he was overshadowed by the significant height difference with Choi Hee-seop, he was excluded from the 2009 Korean Series roster and even experienced a phobia of catching fly balls, but he overcame it through hard work.

[Kim Sun-bin/KIA Tigers: "After all the other players trained with Coach Kim Min-ho, I stayed a bit longer to train. It was a trauma for me, but as I worked to overcome it, I became more comfortable."]

Players of smaller stature, like 163cm Kim Ji-chan and Kim Seong-yoon, are gaining courage by looking at the path Kim Sun-bin has walked.

The 18-year professional player, known as the 'small giant,' has his sights set on the legendary Lee Jong-beom's records.

[Kim Sun-bin/KIA Tigers: "It would be nice to have my number retired permanently, but I think that might be a bit difficult. No player has ever hit 2,000 hits for the KIA Tigers. I really want to achieve that 2,000 hits."]

This is KBS News, Hamurim.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • ‘Little Giant’ Kim Sun-bin's dream is not about permanent number retirement
    • 입력 2024-11-19 00:52:14
    News 9
[Anchor]

The 165cm tall giant, Kim Sun-bin, who led KIA Tigers to victory in the Korean Series, has been named MVP and delivered a message of hope.

Overcoming prejudice, Kim Sun-bin has a grand goal he wishes to achieve.

Reporter Hamurim has heard about Kim Sun-bin's dream.

[Report]

This could be one of the scenes that baseball fans will remember for a long time from this Korean Series.

Kim Sun-bin, reminiscent of Lee Yong-kyu, faces a relentless battle against Samsung Lions ace, Won Tae-in.

After a fierce 10-pitch battle, Kim Sun-bin hit a double, and although about three weeks have passed since he was named MVP, he still holds onto that moment.

[Kim Sun-bin/KIA Tigers: "Hearing things like 'You can't do it because you're short' and 'You'll retire in a few years' was probably the hardest for me. I feel like I've completely broken that prejudice, and I'm happy that I've given some hope to shorter players."]

Due to his small stature of 165cm, Kim Sun-bin has had to fight against all kinds of prejudice.

During a time when he was overshadowed by the significant height difference with Choi Hee-seop, he was excluded from the 2009 Korean Series roster and even experienced a phobia of catching fly balls, but he overcame it through hard work.

[Kim Sun-bin/KIA Tigers: "After all the other players trained with Coach Kim Min-ho, I stayed a bit longer to train. It was a trauma for me, but as I worked to overcome it, I became more comfortable."]

Players of smaller stature, like 163cm Kim Ji-chan and Kim Seong-yoon, are gaining courage by looking at the path Kim Sun-bin has walked.

The 18-year professional player, known as the 'small giant,' has his sights set on the legendary Lee Jong-beom's records.

[Kim Sun-bin/KIA Tigers: "It would be nice to have my number retired permanently, but I think that might be a bit difficult. No player has ever hit 2,000 hits for the KIA Tigers. I really want to achieve that 2,000 hits."]

This is KBS News, Hamurim.
하무림
하무림 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

친명 ‘긴장감’…최민희 “비명계 움직이면 죽일 것”

친명 ‘긴장감’…최민희 “비명계 움직이면 죽일 것”
한동훈, 민생 행보 강화?…<br>“재판 지연 막겠다”

한동훈, 민생 행보 강화?…“재판 지연 막겠다”
또 다른 여론조사 업체 압수수색…대가성 의혹 커져

또 다른 여론조사 업체 압수수색…대가성 의혹 커져
“미국과 중국, 양자선택 문제 아냐…긴밀히 협력”

“미국과 중국, 양자선택 문제 아냐…긴밀히 협력”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.