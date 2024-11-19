‘Little Giant’ Kim Sun-bin's dream is not about permanent number retirement

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The 165cm tall giant, Kim Sun-bin, who led KIA Tigers to victory in the Korean Series, has been named MVP and delivered a message of hope.



Overcoming prejudice, Kim Sun-bin has a grand goal he wishes to achieve.



Reporter Hamurim has heard about Kim Sun-bin's dream.



[Report]



This could be one of the scenes that baseball fans will remember for a long time from this Korean Series.



Kim Sun-bin, reminiscent of Lee Yong-kyu, faces a relentless battle against Samsung Lions ace, Won Tae-in.



After a fierce 10-pitch battle, Kim Sun-bin hit a double, and although about three weeks have passed since he was named MVP, he still holds onto that moment.



[Kim Sun-bin/KIA Tigers: "Hearing things like 'You can't do it because you're short' and 'You'll retire in a few years' was probably the hardest for me. I feel like I've completely broken that prejudice, and I'm happy that I've given some hope to shorter players."]



Due to his small stature of 165cm, Kim Sun-bin has had to fight against all kinds of prejudice.



During a time when he was overshadowed by the significant height difference with Choi Hee-seop, he was excluded from the 2009 Korean Series roster and even experienced a phobia of catching fly balls, but he overcame it through hard work.



[Kim Sun-bin/KIA Tigers: "After all the other players trained with Coach Kim Min-ho, I stayed a bit longer to train. It was a trauma for me, but as I worked to overcome it, I became more comfortable."]



Players of smaller stature, like 163cm Kim Ji-chan and Kim Seong-yoon, are gaining courage by looking at the path Kim Sun-bin has walked.



The 18-year professional player, known as the 'small giant,' has his sights set on the legendary Lee Jong-beom's records.



[Kim Sun-bin/KIA Tigers: "It would be nice to have my number retired permanently, but I think that might be a bit difficult. No player has ever hit 2,000 hits for the KIA Tigers. I really want to achieve that 2,000 hits."]



This is KBS News, Hamurim.



