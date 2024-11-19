News 9

Hong Myung-bo's Korean national football team to finish tumultuous year on a high note with last match against Palestine

입력 2024.11.19 (00:52)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The national football team, led by coach Hong Myung-bo, will set out for their fifth consecutive win in the North and Central American World Cup qualifiers against Palestine tomorrow night.

Korean football, which was in crisis, is quickly finding stability after a dramatic turnaround in the third qualifying round.

Reporter Lee June-hee is in Jordan.

[Report]

Welcomed warmly by the local Korean community, the national football team has arrived in Jordan, a neutral ground where the match against Palestine will take place.

Jordan is also a land of promise with pleasant memories of victory.

["(How is your condition?) I am recovering well."]

The match against Palestine marks the last game of the year for the South Korean national team for 2024.

Korean football had started the year in crisis due to numerous issues, but has now achieved a dramatic turnaround at the most crucial period of the North and Central American World Cup.

Coach Hong Myung-bo is also preparing for the future of Korean football by selecting many young players, overcoming concerns that he would only rely on his charismatic leadership.

[Hong Myung-bo/National Football Team Coach: "In managing the team, I believe the most important role I have is to continue discovering good assets that can prepare for the next 10 years of Korean football."]

In an interview with goalkeeper Jo Hyeon-woo, who has been with the national team since his Ulsan days, it is evident that the Hong Myung-bo-led team is becoming more united and solid.

[Jo Hyeon-woo/National Football Team: "The atmosphere is good, so I think the performance and results are good. We are not thinking about outside matters, and we have had many meetings and good training, so I believe we will achieve good results."]

The national team aims to finish the year on a high note with a fifth consecutive win against Palestine, and the match will be broadcast live on KBS.

The national football team, which is achieving turnarounds with each game, is once again bringing hope to the tumultuous world of Korean football.

This is Lee June-hee from KBS News in Jordan.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Hong Myung-bo's Korean national football team to finish tumultuous year on a high note with last match against Palestine
    • 입력 2024-11-19 00:52:15
    News 9
[Anchor]

The national football team, led by coach Hong Myung-bo, will set out for their fifth consecutive win in the North and Central American World Cup qualifiers against Palestine tomorrow night.

Korean football, which was in crisis, is quickly finding stability after a dramatic turnaround in the third qualifying round.

Reporter Lee June-hee is in Jordan.

[Report]

Welcomed warmly by the local Korean community, the national football team has arrived in Jordan, a neutral ground where the match against Palestine will take place.

Jordan is also a land of promise with pleasant memories of victory.

["(How is your condition?) I am recovering well."]

The match against Palestine marks the last game of the year for the South Korean national team for 2024.

Korean football had started the year in crisis due to numerous issues, but has now achieved a dramatic turnaround at the most crucial period of the North and Central American World Cup.

Coach Hong Myung-bo is also preparing for the future of Korean football by selecting many young players, overcoming concerns that he would only rely on his charismatic leadership.

[Hong Myung-bo/National Football Team Coach: "In managing the team, I believe the most important role I have is to continue discovering good assets that can prepare for the next 10 years of Korean football."]

In an interview with goalkeeper Jo Hyeon-woo, who has been with the national team since his Ulsan days, it is evident that the Hong Myung-bo-led team is becoming more united and solid.

[Jo Hyeon-woo/National Football Team: "The atmosphere is good, so I think the performance and results are good. We are not thinking about outside matters, and we have had many meetings and good training, so I believe we will achieve good results."]

The national team aims to finish the year on a high note with a fifth consecutive win against Palestine, and the match will be broadcast live on KBS.

The national football team, which is achieving turnarounds with each game, is once again bringing hope to the tumultuous world of Korean football.

This is Lee June-hee from KBS News in Jordan.
이준희
이준희 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

친명 ‘긴장감’…최민희 “비명계 움직이면 죽일 것”

친명 ‘긴장감’…최민희 “비명계 움직이면 죽일 것”
한동훈, 민생 행보 강화?…<br>“재판 지연 막겠다”

한동훈, 민생 행보 강화?…“재판 지연 막겠다”
또 다른 여론조사 업체 압수수색…대가성 의혹 커져

또 다른 여론조사 업체 압수수색…대가성 의혹 커져
“미국과 중국, 양자선택 문제 아냐…긴밀히 협력”

“미국과 중국, 양자선택 문제 아냐…긴밀히 협력”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.