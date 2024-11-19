Hong Myung-bo's Korean national football team to finish tumultuous year on a high note with last match against Palestine

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The national football team, led by coach Hong Myung-bo, will set out for their fifth consecutive win in the North and Central American World Cup qualifiers against Palestine tomorrow night.



Korean football, which was in crisis, is quickly finding stability after a dramatic turnaround in the third qualifying round.



Reporter Lee June-hee is in Jordan.



[Report]



Welcomed warmly by the local Korean community, the national football team has arrived in Jordan, a neutral ground where the match against Palestine will take place.



Jordan is also a land of promise with pleasant memories of victory.



["(How is your condition?) I am recovering well."]



The match against Palestine marks the last game of the year for the South Korean national team for 2024.



Korean football had started the year in crisis due to numerous issues, but has now achieved a dramatic turnaround at the most crucial period of the North and Central American World Cup.



Coach Hong Myung-bo is also preparing for the future of Korean football by selecting many young players, overcoming concerns that he would only rely on his charismatic leadership.



[Hong Myung-bo/National Football Team Coach: "In managing the team, I believe the most important role I have is to continue discovering good assets that can prepare for the next 10 years of Korean football."]



In an interview with goalkeeper Jo Hyeon-woo, who has been with the national team since his Ulsan days, it is evident that the Hong Myung-bo-led team is becoming more united and solid.



[Jo Hyeon-woo/National Football Team: "The atmosphere is good, so I think the performance and results are good. We are not thinking about outside matters, and we have had many meetings and good training, so I believe we will achieve good results."]



The national team aims to finish the year on a high note with a fifth consecutive win against Palestine, and the match will be broadcast live on KBS.



The national football team, which is achieving turnarounds with each game, is once again bringing hope to the tumultuous world of Korean football.



This is Lee June-hee from KBS News in Jordan.



