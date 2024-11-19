Basketball difficult even for Olympic triple gold medalist archer Kim Woo-jin, KB's 19-home game winning streak thwarted

동영상 고정 취소

Olympic triple gold medalist archer Kim Woo-jin seems to find basketball difficult.



He failed all three free throw attempts, and perhaps because of that, in the match between archery basketball KB and the under-the-net basketball Samsung Life, probability basketball came out on top.



Let's take a look from the first shot.



This is a shot caught in the air, but it misses completely.



The second shot also unfortunately failed.



Still, there was hope for the third shot, but making that basket is difficult even for the archery triple gold medalist.



Did the three misses hint at today's game results?



KB's Heo Ye-eun made a beautiful rainbow-like arc shot, and with Lee Seul joining in with a three-pointer, they showcased archery basketball, but in the end, probability basketball was one step ahead.



Samsung Life, with all its main players including Bae Hye-yoon, steadily accumulated points with two-pointers rather than three-pointers, thwarting KB's challenge for a 19-home game winning streak.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!