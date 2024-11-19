[News Today] JUNIOR DOCTORS JOIN KMA CMTE.
[LEAD]
The Korean Medical Association launched their Emergency Leadership Committee yesterday after the impeachment of its chairman. The Emergency Committee is comprised of resident doctors and medical students who have left the hospital. They vowed to persist in resistance and struggle if the government does not address their demands.
[REPORT]
The Korean Medical Association launched an emergency leadership committee on Monday following the impeachment of its former chief Lim Hyun-taek
The committee led by Park Hyung-wook includes 3 medical students and 3 trainee doctors one of whom is the interim chair of the Korean Intern Resident Association, Park Dan.
This means that 40% of the 15-member committee consists of trainee doctors and med students.
As these two groups who were in conflict with the previous KMA leadership take center stage of the newly formed committee, it appears they will have a bigger say in future decision making.
Resigned trainee doctor/ (VOICE MODIFIED)
I hope our colleagues taking part in the committee will determine which areas trainee doctors should express a stronger voice.
In fact, committee head Park Hyung-wook said that the opinion of students and junior doctors must be sought in deciding whether to join a four-way dialogue on medical reform involving the political parties and the government.
However Park said that participation remains skeptical given the progress so far.
For consultation to take place, he called on the government to first showcase trust and demanded the reprimand of officials responsible for the medical school admissions quota hike.
Park argued the aftereffects of a sudden quota expansion will last for over 10 years and urged the government to resolve the problem it created.
Park Hyung-wook / KMA emergency committee chief
If the gov't shows no major change, KMA committee has no other way but to continue to protest, fight its medical mismanagement.
The KMA emergency committee will hold its first meeting this week to discuss the timetable, format and other details of its operation.
