News Today

[News Today] JUNIOR DOCTORS JOIN KMA CMTE.

입력 2024.11.19 (15:53) 수정 2024.11.19 (15:54)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
The Korean Medical Association launched their Emergency Leadership Committee yesterday after the impeachment of its chairman. The Emergency Committee is comprised of resident doctors and medical students who have left the hospital. They vowed to persist in resistance and struggle if the government does not address their demands.

[REPORT]
The Korean Medical Association launched an emergency leadership committee on Monday following the impeachment of its former chief Lim Hyun-taek

The committee led by Park Hyung-wook includes 3 medical students and 3 trainee doctors one of whom is the interim chair of the Korean Intern Resident Association, Park Dan.

This means that 40% of the 15-member committee consists of trainee doctors and med students.

As these two groups who were in conflict with the previous KMA leadership take center stage of the newly formed committee, it appears they will have a bigger say in future decision making.

Resigned trainee doctor/ (VOICE MODIFIED)
I hope our colleagues taking part in the committee will determine which areas trainee doctors should express a stronger voice.

In fact, committee head Park Hyung-wook said that the opinion of students and junior doctors must be sought in deciding whether to join a four-way dialogue on medical reform involving the political parties and the government.

However Park said that participation remains skeptical given the progress so far.

For consultation to take place, he called on the government to first showcase trust and demanded the reprimand of officials responsible for the medical school admissions quota hike.

Park argued the aftereffects of a sudden quota expansion will last for over 10 years and urged the government to resolve the problem it created.

Park Hyung-wook / KMA emergency committee chief
If the gov't shows no major change, KMA committee has no other way but to continue to protest, fight its medical mismanagement.

The KMA emergency committee will hold its first meeting this week to discuss the timetable, format and other details of its operation.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] JUNIOR DOCTORS JOIN KMA CMTE.
    • 입력 2024-11-19 15:53:13
    • 수정2024-11-19 15:54:46
    News Today

[LEAD]
The Korean Medical Association launched their Emergency Leadership Committee yesterday after the impeachment of its chairman. The Emergency Committee is comprised of resident doctors and medical students who have left the hospital. They vowed to persist in resistance and struggle if the government does not address their demands.

[REPORT]
The Korean Medical Association launched an emergency leadership committee on Monday following the impeachment of its former chief Lim Hyun-taek

The committee led by Park Hyung-wook includes 3 medical students and 3 trainee doctors one of whom is the interim chair of the Korean Intern Resident Association, Park Dan.

This means that 40% of the 15-member committee consists of trainee doctors and med students.

As these two groups who were in conflict with the previous KMA leadership take center stage of the newly formed committee, it appears they will have a bigger say in future decision making.

Resigned trainee doctor/ (VOICE MODIFIED)
I hope our colleagues taking part in the committee will determine which areas trainee doctors should express a stronger voice.

In fact, committee head Park Hyung-wook said that the opinion of students and junior doctors must be sought in deciding whether to join a four-way dialogue on medical reform involving the political parties and the government.

However Park said that participation remains skeptical given the progress so far.

For consultation to take place, he called on the government to first showcase trust and demanded the reprimand of officials responsible for the medical school admissions quota hike.

Park argued the aftereffects of a sudden quota expansion will last for over 10 years and urged the government to resolve the problem it created.

Park Hyung-wook / KMA emergency committee chief
If the gov't shows no major change, KMA committee has no other way but to continue to protest, fight its medical mismanagement.

The KMA emergency committee will hold its first meeting this week to discuss the timetable, format and other details of its operation.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

[속보] 현대차 밀폐공간에서 주행테스트 하다 <br>근로자 3명 질식사

[속보] 현대차 밀폐공간에서 주행테스트 하다 근로자 3명 질식사
검찰, ‘경기도 법인카드 사적 유용 의혹’ 이재명 대표 기소

검찰, ‘경기도 법인카드 사적 유용 의혹’ 이재명 대표 기소
명태균 구속 뒤 첫 검찰 조사…김소연 변호사 사임

명태균 구속 뒤 첫 검찰 조사…김소연 변호사 사임
“선거 사범 혈세 반환 법적 수단 마련”…“특검법 거부, 정권 몰락 신호탄”

“선거 사범 혈세 반환 법적 수단 마련”…“특검법 거부, 정권 몰락 신호탄”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.