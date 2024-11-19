[News Today] “NOMINATIONS SOLD FOR MONEY”
[LEAD]
Political broker Myung Tae-kyun is detained on charges of receiving money for political nominations, where he allegedly solicited funds from local election candidates. Prosecutors are investigating his funding of illegal polls through this method. They also raided a Yeouido polling company suspected of manipulation.
[REPORT]
This polling company was raided recently by prosecutors.
It is suspected of having manipulated public polls during the last presidential election along with the Mirae Korea Research Institute, known to be owned by Myung Tae-kyun.
Prosecutors believe the results of the fabricated polls were delivered to then-presidential candidate Yoon Suk Yeol for free.
They believe Myung secured funds for conducting public polls by receiving money in return for candidate nominations.
Myung Tae-kyun-Kang Hye-kyung phone talks (Feb. 2022)
"If more money is needed, tell the director to get it from Bae, Lee, Heo. I've told them about conducting public polls."
More evidence has been found to support the allegation.
On September 18, 2021, when the presidential election primaries were in full swing, Myung introduced local election hopefuls to Yoon at Kim Hae Airport in Busan.
The two people standing side by side are surnamed Bae and Lee. Their voices can be heard in Myung's audio files.
Arrest warrants had been requested for them for giving 120 million won, or about 82-thousand dollars, to the institute each, but were eventually dismissed.
Another person is believed to have paid Myung 32 million won, or approximately 23-thousand dollars.
These two people handing their business cards to Myung are high-ranking public officials from the Gyeongsangnam-do provincial government. They also wanted to run in local elections.
Kang Hye-kyung/ Kim Young-sun‘s accounting official
"Myung told them nominations are assured if they helped Yoon get elected."
People Power Party Rep. Yoon Han-hong, who spotted Myung's actions at the airport, warned Yoon to stay away from Myung because he was a dangerous person.
During questioning, Myung denied the allegation by expressing he did not have the power to help candidates win nominations.
