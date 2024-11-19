News Today

[News Today] “NOMINATIONS SOLD FOR MONEY”

입력 2024.11.19 (15:53) 수정 2024.11.19 (15:54)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
Political broker Myung Tae-kyun is detained on charges of receiving money for political nominations, where he allegedly solicited funds from local election candidates. Prosecutors are investigating his funding of illegal polls through this method. They also raided a Yeouido polling company suspected of manipulation.

[REPORT]
This polling company was raided recently by prosecutors.

It is suspected of having manipulated public polls during the last presidential election along with the Mirae Korea Research Institute, known to be owned by Myung Tae-kyun.

Prosecutors believe the results of the fabricated polls were delivered to then-presidential candidate Yoon Suk Yeol for free.

They believe Myung secured funds for conducting public polls by receiving money in return for candidate nominations.

Myung Tae-kyun-Kang Hye-kyung phone talks (Feb. 2022)
"If more money is needed, tell the director to get it from Bae, Lee, Heo. I've told them about conducting public polls."

More evidence has been found to support the allegation.

On September 18, 2021, when the presidential election primaries were in full swing, Myung introduced local election hopefuls to Yoon at Kim Hae Airport in Busan.

The two people standing side by side are surnamed Bae and Lee. Their voices can be heard in Myung's audio files.

Arrest warrants had been requested for them for giving 120 million won, or about 82-thousand dollars, to the institute each, but were eventually dismissed.

Another person is believed to have paid Myung 32 million won, or approximately 23-thousand dollars.

These two people handing their business cards to Myung are high-ranking public officials from the Gyeongsangnam-do provincial government. They also wanted to run in local elections.

Kang Hye-kyung/ Kim Young-sun‘s accounting official
"Myung told them nominations are assured if they helped Yoon get elected."

People Power Party Rep. Yoon Han-hong, who spotted Myung's actions at the airport, warned Yoon to stay away from Myung because he was a dangerous person.

During questioning, Myung denied the allegation by expressing he did not have the power to help candidates win nominations.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] “NOMINATIONS SOLD FOR MONEY”
    • 입력 2024-11-19 15:53:25
    • 수정2024-11-19 15:54:58
    News Today

[LEAD]
Political broker Myung Tae-kyun is detained on charges of receiving money for political nominations, where he allegedly solicited funds from local election candidates. Prosecutors are investigating his funding of illegal polls through this method. They also raided a Yeouido polling company suspected of manipulation.

[REPORT]
This polling company was raided recently by prosecutors.

It is suspected of having manipulated public polls during the last presidential election along with the Mirae Korea Research Institute, known to be owned by Myung Tae-kyun.

Prosecutors believe the results of the fabricated polls were delivered to then-presidential candidate Yoon Suk Yeol for free.

They believe Myung secured funds for conducting public polls by receiving money in return for candidate nominations.

Myung Tae-kyun-Kang Hye-kyung phone talks (Feb. 2022)
"If more money is needed, tell the director to get it from Bae, Lee, Heo. I've told them about conducting public polls."

More evidence has been found to support the allegation.

On September 18, 2021, when the presidential election primaries were in full swing, Myung introduced local election hopefuls to Yoon at Kim Hae Airport in Busan.

The two people standing side by side are surnamed Bae and Lee. Their voices can be heard in Myung's audio files.

Arrest warrants had been requested for them for giving 120 million won, or about 82-thousand dollars, to the institute each, but were eventually dismissed.

Another person is believed to have paid Myung 32 million won, or approximately 23-thousand dollars.

These two people handing their business cards to Myung are high-ranking public officials from the Gyeongsangnam-do provincial government. They also wanted to run in local elections.

Kang Hye-kyung/ Kim Young-sun‘s accounting official
"Myung told them nominations are assured if they helped Yoon get elected."

People Power Party Rep. Yoon Han-hong, who spotted Myung's actions at the airport, warned Yoon to stay away from Myung because he was a dangerous person.

During questioning, Myung denied the allegation by expressing he did not have the power to help candidates win nominations.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

[속보] 현대차 밀폐공간에서 주행테스트 하다 <br>근로자 3명 질식사

[속보] 현대차 밀폐공간에서 주행테스트 하다 근로자 3명 질식사
검찰, ‘경기도 법인카드 사적 유용 의혹’ 이재명 대표 기소

검찰, ‘경기도 법인카드 사적 유용 의혹’ 이재명 대표 기소
명태균 구속 뒤 첫 검찰 조사…김소연 변호사 사임

명태균 구속 뒤 첫 검찰 조사…김소연 변호사 사임
“선거 사범 혈세 반환 법적 수단 마련”…“특검법 거부, 정권 몰락 신호탄”

“선거 사범 혈세 반환 법적 수단 마련”…“특검법 거부, 정권 몰락 신호탄”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.