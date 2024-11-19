News Today

[News Today] “BROKER MEDDLES IN GOV. ELECTION”

입력 2024.11.19 (15:53)

[LEAD]
Meanwhile, the main opposition Democratic Party disclosed a new recording of Myung. It reveals Myung's influence in the Gyeongsangnam-do Province governor election process. A prosecution investigation now appears inevitable.

[REPORT]
The main opposition Democratic Party has further unveiled a recorded conversation between self-proclaimed political consultant Myung Tae-kyun and an acquaintance that took place in early March 2022 just before the presidential election.

The talk involves Myung exerting influence to prevent then People Power Party lawmaker Yoon Han-hong from running for the governor election of Gyeongsangnamdo Province.

Myung Tae-kyun, acquaintance conversation (Mar. 2022)
Source: Democratic Party
"Yoon Han-hong got axed because of me. I told pres. candidate Yoon that if he ran for governor, Hong wouldn't be okay with it"

Myung is also heard saying that then presidential candidate Yoon Suk Yeol told him that lawmaker Yoon won't be running as a candidate.

Myung Tae-kyun, acquaintance conversation (Mar. 2022)
Source: Democratic Party
"Candidate Yoon called me twice saying that Yoon Han-hong could be interior minister but not Gyeongnam-do governor, because of me."

Myung also claims that he introduced lawmaker Park Wan-soo, who was also preparing to run for the governors race, to Yoon.

As the disclosure points to the power broker's deep involvement also in the gubernatorial election, the prosecution's investigation into the nomination interference scandal may expand.

Earlier, former lawmaker Kim Young-sun, in a phone call with her accountant Kang Hye-kyung, said that governor Park benefited from Myung.

Kim Young-sun, Kang Hye-kyung phone call (May 2023)
"80% of what Myung did benefited Park Wan-soo as he became governor."

Myung also said in the conservation that he met first lady Kim Keon-hee at her home when President Yoon, then a candidate, had schedules in the provinces.

He also claims that through the first lady, he blocked Yoon Han-hong's appointment for the chief of staff position.

Myung Tae-kyun, acquaintance conversation (Mar. 2022)
Source: Democratic Party
"I told the first lady that Yoon can't be chief of staff...she called her husband right away conveying what I said..."

In response to the revelation, Yoon said that Myung's claims are false while Gyeongsangnamdo governor Park Wan-soo also flatly denied the allegation saying he won the nomination through a primary process.

