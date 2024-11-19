News Today

[News Today] OVERCROWDING AT PRISONS

입력 2024.11.19 (15:53) 수정 2024.11.19 (15:55)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
The number of inmates in correctional facilities are rising annually, yet space remains critically insufficient. Overcrowding has even promoted lawsuits against the state by inmates. However, constructing new facilities is challenging as conflicts between local governments and resident interests exist.

[REPORT]
Established in 1963, the Anyang Correctional Institution is the oldest prison in the nation.

Inside the residential wing, rows of rooms are lined up along one side of the hallway.

This is a shared cell where multiple inmates live together.

Park Young-min/ KBS reporter
Including the bathroom, the cell measures 26 square meters, was designed to accommodate nine people. But currently, eleven are staying here.

This is why inmates often engage in arguments in the sweltering summer.

Lee Seong-bo/ Security chief, Anyang Correctional Institution
Heat from above causes tension, leading to arguments and fights among inmates.

The occupancy rate of 54 correctional facilities nationwide has fluctuated over the years and has now reached 126 percent.

In 2016, the Constitutional Court ruled that overcrowding violates human dignity and is unconstitutional.

The government initially addressed the issue, leading to a temporary decrease in occupancy rates, but slow progress has resulted in an increase again.

In a series of cases, the government has paid compensation to inmates who filed suits, citing human rights violations.

The Supreme Court ruled that providing less than two square meters per person is illegal, requiring the state to compensate. So far, nearly 40 million won or some 28,700 dollars, has been paid.

In order to address the issue, correctional authorities are planning to build six more prisons and detention centers by 2028 while expanding and relocating seven.

However, this is not easy.

Those living near candidate sites for the relocations are strongly opposing the plan, and some residents are even calling for moving the existing prisons.

Experts stress that to accelerate the construction of correctional facilities, various incentives must be offered to persuade local residents.

Geum Yong-myung/ Director, Correctional facility institute
A conflict management unit is needed in the Korea Correctional Service to engage with residents, as local governments handle the issue alone.

There are urgent calls for resolving overcrowding to uphold the purpose of correctional facilities, which is to rehabilitate offenders.

Shin Dong-yoon/ Warden, Anyang Correctional Institution
When inmates reoffend, it becomes a societal cost. Ensuring proper correction, rehabilitation would be more beneficial for the nation.

Correctional authorities have announced plans to form a cooperative body with local residents and work with related agencies to gradually address overcrowding.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] OVERCROWDING AT PRISONS
    • 입력 2024-11-19 15:53:48
    • 수정2024-11-19 15:55:17
    News Today

[LEAD]
The number of inmates in correctional facilities are rising annually, yet space remains critically insufficient. Overcrowding has even promoted lawsuits against the state by inmates. However, constructing new facilities is challenging as conflicts between local governments and resident interests exist.

[REPORT]
Established in 1963, the Anyang Correctional Institution is the oldest prison in the nation.

Inside the residential wing, rows of rooms are lined up along one side of the hallway.

This is a shared cell where multiple inmates live together.

Park Young-min/ KBS reporter
Including the bathroom, the cell measures 26 square meters, was designed to accommodate nine people. But currently, eleven are staying here.

This is why inmates often engage in arguments in the sweltering summer.

Lee Seong-bo/ Security chief, Anyang Correctional Institution
Heat from above causes tension, leading to arguments and fights among inmates.

The occupancy rate of 54 correctional facilities nationwide has fluctuated over the years and has now reached 126 percent.

In 2016, the Constitutional Court ruled that overcrowding violates human dignity and is unconstitutional.

The government initially addressed the issue, leading to a temporary decrease in occupancy rates, but slow progress has resulted in an increase again.

In a series of cases, the government has paid compensation to inmates who filed suits, citing human rights violations.

The Supreme Court ruled that providing less than two square meters per person is illegal, requiring the state to compensate. So far, nearly 40 million won or some 28,700 dollars, has been paid.

In order to address the issue, correctional authorities are planning to build six more prisons and detention centers by 2028 while expanding and relocating seven.

However, this is not easy.

Those living near candidate sites for the relocations are strongly opposing the plan, and some residents are even calling for moving the existing prisons.

Experts stress that to accelerate the construction of correctional facilities, various incentives must be offered to persuade local residents.

Geum Yong-myung/ Director, Correctional facility institute
A conflict management unit is needed in the Korea Correctional Service to engage with residents, as local governments handle the issue alone.

There are urgent calls for resolving overcrowding to uphold the purpose of correctional facilities, which is to rehabilitate offenders.

Shin Dong-yoon/ Warden, Anyang Correctional Institution
When inmates reoffend, it becomes a societal cost. Ensuring proper correction, rehabilitation would be more beneficial for the nation.

Correctional authorities have announced plans to form a cooperative body with local residents and work with related agencies to gradually address overcrowding.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

[속보] 현대차 밀폐공간에서 주행테스트 하다 <br>근로자 3명 질식사

[속보] 현대차 밀폐공간에서 주행테스트 하다 근로자 3명 질식사
검찰, ‘경기도 법인카드 사적 유용 의혹’ 이재명 대표 기소

검찰, ‘경기도 법인카드 사적 유용 의혹’ 이재명 대표 기소
명태균 구속 뒤 첫 검찰 조사…김소연 변호사 사임

명태균 구속 뒤 첫 검찰 조사…김소연 변호사 사임
“선거 사범 혈세 반환 법적 수단 마련”…“특검법 거부, 정권 몰락 신호탄”

“선거 사범 혈세 반환 법적 수단 마련”…“특검법 거부, 정권 몰락 신호탄”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.