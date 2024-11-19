[News Today] OVERCROWDING AT PRISONS

입력 2024-11-19 15:53:48 수정 2024-11-19 15:55:17 News Today





[LEAD]

The number of inmates in correctional facilities are rising annually, yet space remains critically insufficient. Overcrowding has even promoted lawsuits against the state by inmates. However, constructing new facilities is challenging as conflicts between local governments and resident interests exist.



[REPORT]

Established in 1963, the Anyang Correctional Institution is the oldest prison in the nation.



Inside the residential wing, rows of rooms are lined up along one side of the hallway.



This is a shared cell where multiple inmates live together.



Park Young-min/ KBS reporter

Including the bathroom, the cell measures 26 square meters, was designed to accommodate nine people. But currently, eleven are staying here.



This is why inmates often engage in arguments in the sweltering summer.



Lee Seong-bo/ Security chief, Anyang Correctional Institution

Heat from above causes tension, leading to arguments and fights among inmates.



The occupancy rate of 54 correctional facilities nationwide has fluctuated over the years and has now reached 126 percent.



In 2016, the Constitutional Court ruled that overcrowding violates human dignity and is unconstitutional.



The government initially addressed the issue, leading to a temporary decrease in occupancy rates, but slow progress has resulted in an increase again.



In a series of cases, the government has paid compensation to inmates who filed suits, citing human rights violations.



The Supreme Court ruled that providing less than two square meters per person is illegal, requiring the state to compensate. So far, nearly 40 million won or some 28,700 dollars, has been paid.



In order to address the issue, correctional authorities are planning to build six more prisons and detention centers by 2028 while expanding and relocating seven.



However, this is not easy.



Those living near candidate sites for the relocations are strongly opposing the plan, and some residents are even calling for moving the existing prisons.



Experts stress that to accelerate the construction of correctional facilities, various incentives must be offered to persuade local residents.



Geum Yong-myung/ Director, Correctional facility institute

A conflict management unit is needed in the Korea Correctional Service to engage with residents, as local governments handle the issue alone.



There are urgent calls for resolving overcrowding to uphold the purpose of correctional facilities, which is to rehabilitate offenders.



Shin Dong-yoon/ Warden, Anyang Correctional Institution

When inmates reoffend, it becomes a societal cost. Ensuring proper correction, rehabilitation would be more beneficial for the nation.



Correctional authorities have announced plans to form a cooperative body with local residents and work with related agencies to gradually address overcrowding.