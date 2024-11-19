[News Today] MOUNTAIN VILLAGES PREP FOR WINTER
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
[LEAD]
Early winter has arrived in the mountainous villages of Gangwon-do Province. Daegwallyeong sees fish drying racks set up, and ski resorts bustling with making artificial snow, all ready for the snowy winter season.
[REPORT]
White snowflakes are scattered around.
In no time, slopes at the ski resort turn into a winter wonderland.
The resort is busy making artificial snow ahead of its opening later this month.
With morning temperatures in Daegwallyeong dropping to negative 6.1 degrees Celsius, it really begins to look and feel like the winter season.
Choi Mi-seon / Incheon resident
We came to ride the cable car and enjoy fall, but it's already winter. It's like seeing the first snowfall.
Workers at a Hanwoo cattle test site located 800m above sea level are also busy these days.
This two-month-old calf is bundled up in thick clothing to keep it warm.
Heat lamps are turned on, and fresh sawdust is spread on the floor to help the animals maintain their body temperature.
The facility has also prepared enough straw hay and corn to feed some 800 Hanwoo cows through next spring.
Jin Sil / Nat'l Inst. of Animal Science
We turn on heat lamps and keep the floor in cattle sheds dry to help calves maintain their body temperature.
Wooden frames for drying pollack until next spring have also been installed here and there.
Pollack will likely be hung up here to dry next month when temperatures go down more.
Mountainous villages in Gangwon-do Province are the first to see the arrival of winter in Korea. With the first cold spell that started unexpectedly, locals have their hands full preparing for the cold season.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- [News Today] MOUNTAIN VILLAGES PREP FOR WINTER
-
- 입력 2024-11-19 15:54:00
- 수정2024-11-19 15:55:27
[LEAD]
Early winter has arrived in the mountainous villages of Gangwon-do Province. Daegwallyeong sees fish drying racks set up, and ski resorts bustling with making artificial snow, all ready for the snowy winter season.
[REPORT]
White snowflakes are scattered around.
In no time, slopes at the ski resort turn into a winter wonderland.
The resort is busy making artificial snow ahead of its opening later this month.
With morning temperatures in Daegwallyeong dropping to negative 6.1 degrees Celsius, it really begins to look and feel like the winter season.
Choi Mi-seon / Incheon resident
We came to ride the cable car and enjoy fall, but it's already winter. It's like seeing the first snowfall.
Workers at a Hanwoo cattle test site located 800m above sea level are also busy these days.
This two-month-old calf is bundled up in thick clothing to keep it warm.
Heat lamps are turned on, and fresh sawdust is spread on the floor to help the animals maintain their body temperature.
The facility has also prepared enough straw hay and corn to feed some 800 Hanwoo cows through next spring.
Jin Sil / Nat'l Inst. of Animal Science
We turn on heat lamps and keep the floor in cattle sheds dry to help calves maintain their body temperature.
Wooden frames for drying pollack until next spring have also been installed here and there.
Pollack will likely be hung up here to dry next month when temperatures go down more.
Mountainous villages in Gangwon-do Province are the first to see the arrival of winter in Korea. With the first cold spell that started unexpectedly, locals have their hands full preparing for the cold season.
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
준비중입니다.
-
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.