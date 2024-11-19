[News Today] BABYMONSTER SET FOR WORLD TOUR
[LEAD]
Rookie girl group BABYMONSTER is set to embark on a world tour. Their decision to tour globally less than a year after debuting is seen as exceptionally quick and also quite unprecedented.
[REPORT]
BABYMONSTER will kick off their first world tour in Seoul in January next year.
Their agency announced Monday that the K-pop girl group will hold conerts in Seoul, New Jersey and Los Angeles.
It said more detailed schedules will be announced later.
Anticipations are rising, as a poster was disclosed suggesting they plan to hold concerts in more regions in addition to Seoul and the U.S. cities.
BABYMONSTER are a girl group YG Entertainment created seven years after debuting BLACKPINK.
They first appeared as a six-member group last November, but officially debuted as a seven-member group in April.
