[News Today] BABYMONSTER SET FOR WORLD TOUR

BABYMONSTER will kick off their first world tour in Seoul in January next year. Their agency announced Monday that the K-pop girl group will hold concerts in Seoul, New Jersey and Los Angeles. It said more detailed schedules will be announced later. Anticipations are rising, as a poster was disclosed suggesting they plan to hold concerts in more regions in addition to Seoul and the U.S. cities. BABYMONSTER are a girl group YG Entertainment created seven years after debuting BLACKPINK. They first appeared as a six-member group last November, but officially debuted as a seven-member group in April.