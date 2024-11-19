News Today

[News Today] LIM YUN-CHAN WINS DIAPASON AWARD

[LEAD]
Pianist Lim Yun-chan has clinched two major awards in the European classical music scene. We have the details.

[REPORT]
Pianist Lim Yun-chan has won two prestigious awards in the European classical music recording scene.

His agency announced that Lim received the Diapason d'Or de l'Année in the young talent section at the awards ceremony hosted by the French magazine Diapason.

Diapason is one of the world's most prestigious classical music magazines along with Britain's Gramophone.

The Diapason d'Or de l'Année or the Golden Tuning Fork of the Year, is given to the best works across various genres at the end of the year.

Lim won the award for his album "Chopin: Etudes,” which was released this April.

Last month, he received the Gramophone Classical Music Award in the piano category and the Young Artist of the Year award. Lim is the first Korean pianist to win two Gramophone awards, which are dubbed the Oscars in the classical music field.

