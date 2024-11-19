Lee Jae-myung indicted for misappropriating corporate credit card

News 9

[Anchor]

Hello.

This is KBS 9 o'clock news.

Lee Jae-myung, the leader of the Democratic Party, has another trial to face.

He has been indicted on charges of misusing over 100 million won of provincial budget, including paying for personal meals with a corporate credit card while serving as the governor of Gyeonggi Province.

The prosecution revealed that he organized a so-called "First Lady Team" to systematically misappropriate the budget.

Park Kyung-jun reports.

[Report]

The allegations of Lee Jae-myung and his spouse Kim Hye-kyung's misuse of Gyeonggi Province's corporate card surfaced during the last presidential election.

[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Leader/May 2022/CBS Radio 'Kim Hyun-jung's News Show': "My wife did not use the corporate card. The issue is that my wife received personal assistance from a public official, specifically a protocol officer."]

The prosecution has indicted Lee and Gyeonggi Province public officials for systematically misappropriating the provincial budget, citing breach of duty.

As governor, Lee appointed a public official named Bae to lead the "First Lady Team" for Kim, and Bae reportedly used the provincial budget to pay over 27 million won for fruit, 9 million won for sandwiches and laundry, and 8 million won for beef, sushi, and other dishes for Lee and Kim, according to the prosecution.

The chief of staff, Jeong, altered the payment details to reflect employee encouragement or meeting expenses, as explained by the prosecution.

Additionally, the prosecution determined that Lee benefited over 60 million won by using the official vehicle for Kim's personal gatherings and hospital visits right after taking office as governor.

However, the prosecution decided to suspend indictment for Kim, who is accused of misappropriating 8.89 million won, considering her level of involvement.

This is KBS News, Park Kyung-jun.

