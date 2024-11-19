Lee Jae-myung faces five trials simultaneously

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Now, the number of trials that Representative Lee Jae-myung is facing has increased to five.



The so-called judicial risk has grown larger.



Reporter Kim So-young has summarized what trials are currently underway, including the first trial verdict for the perjury solicitation charge scheduled for next week.



[Report]



Representative Lee Jae-myung was sentenced to one year in prison with a two-year probation in the first trial of the public official election law violation case on Nov. 15.



[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Leader/Nov.15: "I will appeal. It is a conclusion that is fundamentally difficult to accept from the recognition of basic facts."]



On Nov. 25, a first trial verdict is also scheduled for the so-called 'impersonating a prosecutor' case, where he is accused of asking his former secretary to commit perjury.



In addition, he is undergoing trials related to the Daejang-dong, Baekhyeon-dong, and Wirye New Town development allegations, as well as the illegal sponsorship allegations concerning Seongnam FC at the Seoul Central District Court, while the trial related to the remittance to North Korea by the Ssangbangwool Group is being held at the Suwon District Court.



With the recent addition of the charge of breach of trust in the course of duty, Representative Lee will now have to face a total of five trials.



Previously, Representative Lee requested to have the North Korean remittance trial held at the Seoul Central District Court instead of the Suwon District Court, asking for a 'consolidation,' but the Supreme Court did not accept this.



The North Korean remittance trial is still in the preparatory stage, so Representative Lee has not yet attended any hearings.



Currently, Representative Lee attends trials in Seoul about two to three times a week, but once the substantive hearings for the North Korean remittance and breach of trust charges begin, he may have to travel between Seoul and Suwon and attend trials three to four times a week.



This is KBS News, Kim So-young.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!