News 9

Lee Jae-myung faces five trials simultaneously

입력 2024.11.19 (23:59)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Now, the number of trials that Representative Lee Jae-myung is facing has increased to five.

The so-called judicial risk has grown larger.

Reporter Kim So-young has summarized what trials are currently underway, including the first trial verdict for the perjury solicitation charge scheduled for next week.

[Report]

Representative Lee Jae-myung was sentenced to one year in prison with a two-year probation in the first trial of the public official election law violation case on Nov. 15.

[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Leader/Nov.15: "I will appeal. It is a conclusion that is fundamentally difficult to accept from the recognition of basic facts."]

On Nov. 25, a first trial verdict is also scheduled for the so-called 'impersonating a prosecutor' case, where he is accused of asking his former secretary to commit perjury.

In addition, he is undergoing trials related to the Daejang-dong, Baekhyeon-dong, and Wirye New Town development allegations, as well as the illegal sponsorship allegations concerning Seongnam FC at the Seoul Central District Court, while the trial related to the remittance to North Korea by the Ssangbangwool Group is being held at the Suwon District Court.

With the recent addition of the charge of breach of trust in the course of duty, Representative Lee will now have to face a total of five trials.

Previously, Representative Lee requested to have the North Korean remittance trial held at the Seoul Central District Court instead of the Suwon District Court, asking for a 'consolidation,' but the Supreme Court did not accept this.

The North Korean remittance trial is still in the preparatory stage, so Representative Lee has not yet attended any hearings.

Currently, Representative Lee attends trials in Seoul about two to three times a week, but once the substantive hearings for the North Korean remittance and breach of trust charges begin, he may have to travel between Seoul and Suwon and attend trials three to four times a week.

This is KBS News, Kim So-young.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Lee Jae-myung faces five trials simultaneously
    • 입력 2024-11-19 23:59:40
    News 9
[Anchor]

Now, the number of trials that Representative Lee Jae-myung is facing has increased to five.

The so-called judicial risk has grown larger.

Reporter Kim So-young has summarized what trials are currently underway, including the first trial verdict for the perjury solicitation charge scheduled for next week.

[Report]

Representative Lee Jae-myung was sentenced to one year in prison with a two-year probation in the first trial of the public official election law violation case on Nov. 15.

[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Leader/Nov.15: "I will appeal. It is a conclusion that is fundamentally difficult to accept from the recognition of basic facts."]

On Nov. 25, a first trial verdict is also scheduled for the so-called 'impersonating a prosecutor' case, where he is accused of asking his former secretary to commit perjury.

In addition, he is undergoing trials related to the Daejang-dong, Baekhyeon-dong, and Wirye New Town development allegations, as well as the illegal sponsorship allegations concerning Seongnam FC at the Seoul Central District Court, while the trial related to the remittance to North Korea by the Ssangbangwool Group is being held at the Suwon District Court.

With the recent addition of the charge of breach of trust in the course of duty, Representative Lee will now have to face a total of five trials.

Previously, Representative Lee requested to have the North Korean remittance trial held at the Seoul Central District Court instead of the Suwon District Court, asking for a 'consolidation,' but the Supreme Court did not accept this.

The North Korean remittance trial is still in the preparatory stage, so Representative Lee has not yet attended any hearings.

Currently, Representative Lee attends trials in Seoul about two to three times a week, but once the substantive hearings for the North Korean remittance and breach of trust charges begin, he may have to travel between Seoul and Suwon and attend trials three to four times a week.

This is KBS News, Kim So-young.
김소영
김소영 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

‘법카 등 1억여 원 유용’ 이재명 기소…“조직적으로 예산 유용”

‘법카 등 1억여 원 유용’ 이재명 기소…“조직적으로 예산 유용”
여 당원 게시판 논란…“수사 <br>중인 사안”·“논쟁 소지 없애야”

여 당원 게시판 논란…“수사 중인 사안”·“논쟁 소지 없애야”
‘민주당 돈봉투’ 의원 6명 소환 불응…검찰 ‘조사 없이 기소’ 가능성

‘민주당 돈봉투’ 의원 6명 소환 불응…검찰 ‘조사 없이 기소’ 가능성
명태균 구속 뒤 사실상 첫 조사 …PC 카카오톡 메시지 주목

명태균 구속 뒤 사실상 첫 조사 …PC 카카오톡 메시지 주목
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.