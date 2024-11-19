Ruling party: DP leader fails to meet basic requirements for public officials

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The People Power Party criticized Representative Lee Jae-myung for failing to meet even the basic standards as a public official.



They requested the judiciary to conduct a swift and fair trial to prevent further confusion due to the ongoing trial of the representative.



We continue with reporter Woo Jeong-hwa.



[Report]



The People Power Party mentioned the allegations of misuse of corporate cards during Lee Jae-myung's tenure as governor, criticizing his qualifications as a public official.



[Han Ji-ah/People Power Party Spokesperson: "This is a serious issue both morally and legally."]



They urged the judiciary to ensure a swift and fair trial to avoid exacerbating the confusion caused by the representative's trial.



The People Power Party is also considering amending legislation that would require the return of election costs in the event of a confirmed invalidation of election results.



This would allow for the seizure of those costs immediately after the first trial ruling, targeting the Democratic Party, which is facing a crisis of having to return election costs following last week's sentencing of Representative Lee Jae-myung.



[Choo Kyung-ho/People Power Party Floor Leader: "We will fundamentally improve the behavior of election offenders who do not return taxpayers' money."]



They also criticized the Democratic Party for considering party-level legal support for Representative Lee Jae-myung's second trial regarding election law.



[Kim Sang-hoon/People Power Party Policy Committee Chair: "The act of effectively using public money disguised as party funds to cover the costs of a personal trial caused by habitual lying should never materialize."]



Han Dong-hoon, the leader of the People Power Party, visited the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions.



He responded that he believes they can find common ground on labor demands such as the full application of the Labor Standards Act and the extension of the retirement age.



[Han Dong-hoon/People Power Party Leader: "We sincerely want to be the 'strength of workers.' How else can we govern?"]



PPP Leader Han Dong-hoon plans to launch a special committee on people's livelihoods and economic policies soon.



The ruling party explains that this is a strategy to show they are doing their job.



KBS News, Woo Jeong-hwa.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!